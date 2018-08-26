Google Pixel 3 XL’s Possible Features Teased In New Unboxing Video

With weeks remaining before the expected launch of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the larger of the tech titan’s two upcoming flagships made another appearance in the wild. This time, there was a reported leak in an unboxing video that sheds light on the device’s rumored features.

According to Hot Hardware, the video originates from Russia and shows a device that appears to be the Pixel 3 XL ahead of its expected fall launch date. The phone’s basic features, including a bottom-mounted USB-C port and notch on the top front portion, are highlighted in the clip, as are the accessories that will likely come with the device, namely three USB-C adapters, a wall plug, and a set of headphones to be used on the aforementioned USB-C port.

Aside from the basics, some of the purported Google Pixel 3 XL’s more defining features are also showcased in the unboxing video. The device looks to have dual, front-facing speakers, with two cameras on each side of the top speaker. Hot Hardware speculated that one of the cameras might be used for the Pixel 3 XL’s facial recognition system. More features are located on the back, including Google’s usual single rear camera setup with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor in the middle.

The unboxing is just part of the supposed Google Pixel 3 XL video, as the clip also contains a few sample images taken with the device’s front-facing camera.

The Google Pixel 3 XL already has an unboxing video. Seriously. https://t.co/7FjCPQbWFf — Android Authority (@AndroidAuth) August 24, 2018

Separate from the newly released video, concept phone designer Martin Hajek also had his own Pixel 3 XL-related material to debut earlier in the week, according to 9to5Google. Hajek mostly focused on the upcoming flagship phone’s rumored design elements and included some interesting features, including a matte glass coating that doesn’t wrap around the phone’s border, but 9to5Google stressed that the feature, as well as others found on Hajek’s renders, might not be included when the device is officially unveiled by Google.

So far, the Google Pixel 3 XL is expected to come with a 6.2-inch OLED display with 2960 x 1440 resolution and will be the first phone to ship with Google’s new operating system, Android 9 Pie. Hot Hardware also included information on some of the device’s other rumored basic specifications, including either 4GB or 6GB RAM paired with a Snapdragon 845 processor from Qualcomm, as well as a thinner, 3,430 mAh battery that appears to have slimmed down in order to make the Pixel 3 XL lighter and thinner than its predecessor, the 2 XL.