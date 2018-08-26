Mass Shooting At Jacksonville, Florida Video Game Tournament

A mass shooting occurred at a 'Madden' video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday afternoon.

A mass shooting occurred at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday afternoon Axios reports. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to avoid the area via Twitter.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY.”

Authorities have not confirmed any casualties from the incident yet, but a local TV station, Axios notes, reported that four people were dead, and 11 shot. According to the same source, victims are currently being driven to nearby hospitals.

The shooting reportedly occurred during a Madden 19 video game (popular sports video game based on the National Football League) tournament. Complexity Gaming, one of the event organizers, also confirmed the news via Twitter. One of the victims, gamer Drini Gojka was grazed in the hand, and is currently away from the scene of the shooting, according to Complexity Gaming.

According to CNN, the tournament is taking place in the GLHF Gaming Bar, in Jacksonville, Florida. A local TV crew, News4Jax, is currently on the scene. Ambulances, firefighters and police officers are also at the scene, and roads are being blocked off in downtown Jacksonville. Bay Street from Pearl to Main Street are closed as local police investigate.

Victims were shot inside a game room at the Chicago Pizza.

Sources: Mass shooting at Jacksonville Landing Sunday. 4 dead. 11 victims. https://t.co/ZnvZ8HtEBX https://t.co/ZnvZ8HtEBX — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

This is a breaking story and will be updated.