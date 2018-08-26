Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, Has The Age-Defying Body Of A 20-Year-Old According To Medical Exam

"Learn to train your mind as well as your body."

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is 33-years-old but is in the peak physical condition of an elite athlete 13 years his junior, according to Juventus medical results.

Ronaldo left Spanish team Real Madrid over the summer to begin his new career with the Juventus Football Club in Turin, Italy. As part of his transfer, Cristiano underwent a routine medical exam that revealed that his conditioning is so superior that he’s like a 20-year-old world-class athlete.

“Cristiano is a phenomenon and an elite-level athlete,” Ronaldo’s former fitness trainer Giovanni Mauri told Yahoo.

“He always trains to the best possible level because his way of working is comprised of three things: dedication, competitiveness, and a positive attitude.”

Trainer: CR7 Never Skips A Workout

Even Cristiano’s detractors concede that his work ethic is unmatched. Former teammates have gushed that Ronaldo’s dedication to being the best is legendary.

His former trainer pointed out an example of the unbelievable focus that has made CR7 the highest-paid footballer in the world.

“We are talking about a world class player who, when we returned home at 2 a.m. from a Champions League away match, would not jet off home in his car,” Mauri recounted. “No, he would stop at the training center for at least an hour for various recovery exercises and cryotherapy.”

Most professional soccer players have 10 to 11 percent body fat, but Cristiano boasts an impressive 7 percent.

His former trainer credited a healthy, high-protein diet, daily workouts, and sufficient recovery for his peak conditioning.

“He listens to all the signals from his body: he is always able to decode them perfectly,” Mauri said.

“He is a sort of fitness coach in himself. Of the seven Ballon d’Or winners I have worked with, Cristiano Ronaldo is, without a doubt, the most powerful.”

At 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds, Ronaldo is one of the fittest and fastest professional athletes in the world.

In a 2015 blog post, Cristiano credited a high-protein diet, proper sleep, lots of water, and a positive attitude for his rippling physique and incredible health.

“I recommend a combination of cardio (running and rowing) and weight training to ensure that workouts target all areas of the body and increase both strength and stamina,” Ronaldo wrote (via the Daily Mail). “It also helps to keep it interesting.”

The Portuguese international forward also said he avoids junk food and sugary snacks and prefers to eat healthy, high-protein fare that nourishes his body. Just as important, he said, is a positive attitude marked by relentless optimism.

“Learn to train your mind as well as your body,” Cristiano Ronaldo said. “Mental strength is just as important as physical strength and will help you achieve your goals.”