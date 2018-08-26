Ariel Winter Poses In Revealing Bodysuit And Thigh-High Boots For Instagram Snap

Actress Ariel Winter posted a stunning photo of herself in a tight black bodysuit and thigh-high boots to Instagram. The photo, which first appeared earlier this month, was described by Hollywood Life as “her hottest one yet.”

In the photo, Winter is posing for a photo shoot against a white backdrop. The plunging black bodysuit is tight and form-fitting, revealing her chest and accentuating her curvaceous figure. She paired the suit with a loose, open black jacket and thigh-high, leg-hugging boots, cut out in diamond patterns. She has her hands on her hips, showing off her freshly manicured nails, and she’s gazing off to the side. Winter’s long, straight hair is worn up in a high ponytail and her subtle makeup includes winged eyeliner.

The Modern Family star captioned the photo, “attitude on some f**k you too” and the post earned her many comments from fans gushing over the sexy photo.

One fan commented, “Wow I love the outfit you wearing in this photo shoot you’re very beautiful woman,” while another wrote, “If I was asked to describe the perfect woman in my mind she would look and act like you beautiful.”

Her boots were a huge hit, with many fans asking her where she got them and commenting about how much they love them. One fan wrote, “I mean, everything is perfect in this pic, but daaaamn those boots killed me.”

This is not the first time that Winter has revealed penchant for black bodysuits and thigh-high boots, having posted a similar look to Instagram in May of last year.

Saturyay???? #ootd A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 13, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

The Inquisitr wrote that the photo was first posted on the Instagram story of Composure Magazine roughly two weeks ago. It was captioned as “Saturday Work.” When Winter posted it to her Instagram several hours later, she added a behind-the-scenes photo of herself from the photo shoot with the caption, “#bts of a new cover shoot today,” followed by a devil emoji.

The photo was such a hit the first time around that it’s no wonder Winter decided to post it again this weekend, as she’s gearing up for the 10th and final season of Modern Family, which is premiering September 26 on ABC.

She has also been busy with her long-term, live-in boyfriend Levi Meaden. The two have been together since November of 2016, and Winter has only good things to say about him, as she revealed to US Weekly last year.