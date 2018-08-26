‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Wants To Move Away From Her Baby Daddies, Per ‘Radar’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently revealed via Twitter that she wants to move out of the city of Dover, where she and all three of her baby daddies currently live.

According to an August 25 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry tweeted on Saturday that she wants to move out of Dover, because there is “nothing” there for her anymore. “I wana [sic] move outta Dover. Middletown or Newark. There’s nothingggggg [sic] in Dover for me,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote.

However, fans immediately began to blast her for the tweet, reminding her that the fathers of all three of her sons currently live there. As many Teen Mom 2 fans will remember, Jo Rivera, the father of Kail’s oldest son, Isaac, moved to Dover with his girlfriend, Vee Torres, just to be closer to his son. The move wasn’t one that Vee wanted, but she made the sacrifice so Jo could be with his child.

In addition, Kailyn Lowry’s former husband, Javi Marroquin, also lives in Dover. Kail and Javi divorced last year, but they still co-parenting their son, Lincoln, together. Currently, Javi just moved his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, to Dover to be closer to him and little Lincoln.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, also lives nearby. Kailyn and Chris had a messy relationship, which continued well into the first year of their son Lux’s life. However, the pair have seemingly been getting along better as of late, and even co-hosted the little boy’s first birthday party together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry has mentioned moving out of Delaware in the past, and it has not gone over well with Javi Marroquin. The Teen Mom 2 dad previously told Radar Online that Kail can leave Delaware whenever she wants, but she cannot take their son with her.

“I tell her all the time, ‘If you want to leave Delaware then be my guest,’ but you’re not taking Lincoln. I definitely won’t let it go easy if she does move. I don’t see her leaving Delaware because she has three kids with three dads,” he said.

Recently, Kailyn Lowry made headlines when she revealed that she believes Javi Marroquin may have used her for fame after lying about now knowing who she was during their first meeting, and that she only married him because she was “desperate.” Sources later claimed that Javi believed Kail was just “seeking attention.”