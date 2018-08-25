Britney Spears Smolders In Sexy Dance Outfits On ‘Pieces Of Me’ World Tour

"Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically."

Britney Spears smoldered in a sexy black dance outfit while performing in London during her “Pieces of Me” world tour this week.

The pop princess wowed fans with her seductive moves on stage while sporting a glittery black bra and black bikini bottom that spotlighted her recent weight loss and gym-toned physique.

In the months leading up to her ninth concert tour, Britney trained extra hard to get in shape for the two-to-three hour nightly performances.

Spears’ workouts included cardio exercise to build stamina, as well as calisthenics and yoga workouts to sculpt her impressive bikini body, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“I Don’t Mind Working Out”

Britney often shares excerpts of her workout routines on Instagram and Twitter, and has revealed that exercise keeps her physically and mentally fit.

Spears’ exercise routine usually includes cardio workouts on the treadmill or elliptical trainer, yoga, weightlifting, and lots of dancing.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” Britney told Women’s Health. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I didn’t have a problem being motivated.”

To stay slim, Spears sticks to a low-carb diet, but regularly indulges her sweet tooth by enjoying her favorite desserts.

Britney kicked off her “Pieces of Me” world tour in June, and will wrap up sometime in October of this year.

Fortunately for her legions of fans, Spears often shares photos of herself on tour to her popular Instagram page.

???????????? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:03am PDT

Britney has come a long way since her turbulent 20s, overcoming drug addiction, manic depression, and alcohol abuse.

The mom-of-two, who suffered a series of public emotional breakdowns in her 20s, was forcibly hospitalized and placed on suicide watch in 2008, the Daily Mail reported.

After seeking treatment through therapy, exercise, and medication, Britney is now doing well.

“I like my 30s way more than my 20s,” Spears said. “My 20s were horrible… The 30s are great. You know who you really are.”

One reason why Britney Spears has been so happy recently is her solid relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari. Spears, 36, has been dating the 24-year-old personal trainer and model since 2016.

Britney and Sam met when he was a backup dancer in the music video for her song “Slumber Party.”

Asghari’s rippling physique have won praise from adoring fans, but just five years ago, the 6-foot-2 Sam weighed 290 pounds and subsisted on a junk-food diet.

Asghari said he lost 100 pounds in six months with a low-carb diet and rigorous gym workouts, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Sam says Britney inspires him to be a better man. “She motivates me more than anyone,” Asghari gushed. “If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing.”