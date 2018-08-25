Scott Disick & Celebrate Her Birthday In Mexico, Where Kourtney Kardashian Is Also Vacationing

Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, are celebrating the model’s 20th birthday in style by taking a romantic vacation to Mexico.

According to an August 24 report by E! Online, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie jetted off to Mexico to celebrate Sofia’s special day. The couple are currently staying at Kardashian family friend, Joe Francis’ private beach house at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita.

The estate is where Khloe Kardashian and her man Tristan Thompson spend time last week, along with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her new boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons. This week, Scott and Sofia seemingly have it reserved as they were seemingly looking for a romantic getaway.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have vacationed at the destination. The couple also stayed at Joe Francis’ lavish home back in January.

On Wednesday, Scott and Sofia were spotted out and about having some fun. The couple, who have been together for a year, went boating around the Marietas Islands, where they stopped to do a bit of snorkeling and have some fun in the sun.

In addition, Scott Disick’s two oldest children, Mason and Penelope, joined the couple on their vacation to Mexico. Meanwhile, Scott’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian is also currently vacationing in Mexico.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney was spotted having some laughs with her girlfriends in Mexico this week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a cheetah print string bikini, and showed off her stunningly fit physique as she frolicked in the water with her close friends, and later she got a little workout in by jogging with her gal pals on the beach.

Meanwhile, sources are telling Hollywood Life, that Sofia Richie wants nothing more than for Scott Disick to propose to her on her 20th birthday, and claim that the model has been dropping hints about wanting a diamond ring.

“Nothing would make Sofia Richie happier than getting an engagement ring from Scott for her birthday. Sofia is madly in love with him and really wants a huge ring to wear around and show off to all her friends that her and Scott are serious,” one source stated.

“She has been dropping plenty of hints in the last few weeks, and made it clear to Scott that they can have a long engagement. She is not even worried about getting married. She just wants that big diamond on her finger,” the source added.

Fans will now be watching to see if Sofia Richi is sporting a diamond sparkler on her finger when she and Scott Disick return from Mexico.