Tomi Lahren Launches Political Attack Against John McCain Hours After Family Announces He Is Ending Treatment

Lahren said Arizona cannot afford to elect another Republican like McCain.

John McCain is still fair game, as far as Tomi Lahren is concerned.

Just hours after the Arizona Senator’s family announced that he will be ending his cancer treatment, the conservative pundit launched into a political attack against McCain while stumping for Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward. As Kyung Lah of CNN reported, Lahren said the state cannot afford to elect “RINOs,” like McCain, an acronym that stands for “Republican in name only.”

Political attacks against McCain have been rare since the Arizona Senator announced last year that he was suffering from an aggressive and terminal form of brain cancer. Though McCain has still come under the crosshairs of Donald Trump at times, most on both sides of the aisle have been full of praise for the lifetime of service for McCain. Lahren’s attack on McCain seemed to echo that of Trump, who has called out McCain for not being a true Republican — after also attacking the Navy war hero for being captured in Vietnam.

Tomi Lahren’s political attack on John McCain was even more unusual given that family members just hours earlier announced that he made the decision to end his cancer treatments. In a statement, McCain’s family noted that the end is near and that he had decided to end his course of treatment.

“[T]he progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the statement read (via CBS News). “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

Kelli Ward’s candidacy has already attracted plenty of controversy, even before Lahren’s remarks on Friday. She has been joined on her tour of the state by conservative media personality Mike Cernovich, a conspiracy theorist who was one of the biggest pushers of Pizzagate, the idea that a group of high-profile Democrats were running an underground child sex and murder ring out of the basement of a popular Washington, D.C. pizzeria.

Tomi Lahren, on a day the McCain family announces @SenJohnMcCain is ending medical treatment, says ‘we can’t put up another RINO like McCain and Flake’ pic.twitter.com/d2p6DuEGzh — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) August 24, 2018

Ward is challenging Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, a fellow Republican who like McCain has opposed Donald Trump. Tomi Lahren has been a vocal proponent of Ward’s candidacy, appearing at several events alongside her.