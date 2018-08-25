Jennifer Aniston Is Not Dating Her Boxing Trainer, Leyon Azubuike, Gossip Cop Reports

Jennifer Aniston’s love life is still constant tabloid fodder even though she and Justin Theroux separated earlier this year. Now there are claims that the former Friends actress is in a romantic relationship with her boxing trainer, Leyon Azubuike. But Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the articles are fake news.

As Gossip Cop reports, Star Magazine published an article about the rumors in which they quote an alleged source who claimed that Aniston and Azubuike’s relationship involved more than workouts.

“Some friends think Jen just needed something to punch to vent her frustration with Justin,” the reported source said. “But she’s still boxing. Now everyone believes it’s Leyon that Jen’s enjoying!”

Aniston mentioned Leyon in a recent interview that she did with InStyle.

“Last year I discovered boxing, and I love it,” she said. ” I have this trainer named Leyon, who I believe hung the moon. It’s the longest workout I’ve actually stayed with consistently other than yoga. There’s something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you’re not just sitting on a bike. It’s amazing.”

Gossip Cop insists that the relationship between Aniston and Azubuike is just as she described, a professional one between a client and her trainer. The celebrity news fact-checker states that they spoke to a rep for the actress who said that any assertions to the contrary are false.

We’ll probably never know the whole truth of Jennifer’s love life unless she does a tell-all interview at some point in the near future. But a People Magazine story claims that she is having the time of her life being single.

“She is very happy being single,” their source says. “She is focused on her own happiness.”

That focus on happiness also seems to involve working on new projects. Aniston is set to star in a made for Netflix movie called Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler. According to Cinema Blend, Aniston will play the wife to Sandler’s police officer character. The film revolves around a trip they take to Europe which inadvertently leads to the death of billionaire whose yacht they’re invited to. Despite his law enforcement credentials, Sandler’s character is incriminated along with his wife.

Aniston and Sandler have worked together before. They were co-stars in a movie called Just Go With It. As Cinema Blend notes, critics didn’t love the film but it was a hit with filmgoers. It made $215 million at the box office with the film costing $80 million to make.

Perhaps Aniston and Sandler will have another hit on their hands with Murder Mystery.