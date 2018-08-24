Woman Loses Internship With NASA After Vulgar Online Fight With Homer Hickam, But There Is A Happy Ending

If you're planning on interning at NASA, you should first know who Homer Hickam is.

Getting an internship at a prestigious institution such as NASA is something that doesn’t happen for a lot of people. For those who end up earning such an honor, they should cherish it, celebrate it, and treat it with the respect it deserves. One woman hopped on Twitter to tell the world she had earned the prized internship at NASA, but it didn’t take long for her to have it taken away after a vulgar exchange with Homer Hickam on Twitter.

The women, only known as @NaomiH_official on Twitter, was very excited by the fact that she had been accepted for an internship with NASA. As reported by USA Today, she took to the social media giant to shout her excitement for all to read, but she did it in a strange way.

In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote:

“EVERYONE SHUT THE F**K UP I GOT ACCEPTED FOR A NASA INTERSNSHIP”

The tweet started getting passed around while receiving a lot of comments and likes. The next day, one man simply tweeted a single word to Naomi and it merely said, “Language.” At that point, Naomi decided to fire back with more vulgarity and thought she had the right to do that since she was “working” at NASA.

At that point, former NASA engineer Homer Hickam revealed who she was speaking to.

When you tweet and instantly regret it ????‍♂️ h/t @miagester pic.twitter.com/ScYyQ5jbc2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 24, 2018

Hickam is also the inspiration for the 1999 movie October Sky, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role.

After that exchange, Naomi ended up making her Twitter account private and changed her bio to “Taking a break from Twitter for a while.” She later deleted her account as did Homer Hickam after he started receiving a lot of backlash from people for the exchange.

Hickam did post a statement to explain the situation further.

Update: @homerhickam deleted his twitter account following the abuse he got from others about his reply. He has since posted this note… pic.twitter.com/c3N1uaRILE — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 24, 2018

It appears as if Naomi did reach out to Homer Hickam to apologize to him and he not only accepted it, but offered one of his own. From there, Hickam apparently did keep his word on helping her get her internship back with NASA as she stated on her new Twitter account.

I think I might get my internship again thank you all for the support — Naomi ???? H (@NaomihOfficial) August 23, 2018

These days, anything and everything you put on social media can come back to make your day or haunt you. A young woman excited about earning an internship with NASA ended up losing it just as quickly after Homer Hickam simply reached out to her. Luckily, cooler heads prevailed and there appears to be a happy ending to this story after all.