Jennifer Garner Took Ex, Ben Affleck, To Rehab Because It Was A ‘Crisis Situation’

Turns out, Ben Affleck was in a lot worse shape than people had originally thought.

Yesterday, the actor checked himself to rehab for the third time and many fans were shocked to see that his ex, Jennifer Garner, was the one to take him. But as more details come to light, it’s apparent that Ben was in pretty bad shape.

As People shared earlier today, Jennifer visited Affleck’s Brentwood, California, home two times yesterday. The first time, Garner was alone and the second time, the actress brought an unidentified female with her, who also joined the former couple on their car ride to Malibu to the rehab facility.

Garner looked visibly upset and was shaking as she left Affleck’s home the first time. A source close to the famous pair says that Garner took Ben to rehab because it was a crisis situation and something that needed to be done immediately.

“It’s very stressful for her. And also devastating for her to have to stage an intervention in the middle of the afternoon, pretty much in public. But this was a crisis situation.”

Another source says that while Jen is very worried about her estranged husband, her number one priority remains her three children: Samuel, 6, Seraphina, 9, and Violet, 12.

“Her number one concern is the kids,” the source shared.

Ben Affleck enters rehab after Jennifer Garner stages intervention https://t.co/SaC08shg31 pic.twitter.com/LfRCwoCyzp — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) August 23, 2018

Additionally, the source says that Garner is now very worried about the details of her divorce from Ben. The couple have not officially signed the papers to end their marriage, but when it comes time to iron out all the details, the source says that Jen is wondering if Ben is healthy enough to have custody of their three kids and whether or not she can rely on him to co-parent.

As the Inquisitr reported, Ben knew that he needed help as he has been struggling for a while now. He recently fell off the wagon and his split with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus probably didn’t help things either.

“Ben has been struggling, and it got to a point where he wanted help and knew he needed help,” an insider dished, adding that “Jen has always been there for Ben,” despite the fact that they’re split up.

As fans of the former couple know, Jen and Ben have remained friends as they both share custody of their three children. The couple originally filed for divorce in 2015, but as of today, their divorce has not yet been finalized.

Hopefully Ben can get the help that he needs in rehab.