Meghan Markle Befriended Princess Charlotte And Prince George With This Special Talent, Per The ‘Daily Mail’

Meghan Markle used one of her special talents to her advantage to become a beloved aunt to the little royals.

Meghan Markle used one of her special talents to win over Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The two little royals are just 3- and 5-years old but their approval would certainly make things much easier for the Duchess as she navigates her way as a new member of the royal family. Plus Kate Middleton has reportedly been very supportive of Meghan, so it would only be natural that she would want to impress her kids too.

So Meghan did what she does best, which is to cook. A royal insider said that “An avid cook, Meghan often pops around to visit with the Kate and the kids dropping off treats.” And it seems to have worked.

The Duchess used to have a lifestyle and food blog called “The Tig,” which is now defunct. However, plenty of people like Bustle, Pure Wow, and Cooking Light got Meghan’s recipes off the site before it was deleted. Some of her amazing recipes included desserts like a gluten-free Apple Rose Tart or a Ginger Berry Crumble. She definitely knows how to elevate regular fruits with additional recipes like Poached Pear In Spiced Orange Juice and Chocolate Petite Gateaux, a fancy term for tiny chocolate cakes.

That’s just a small sampling of Meghan’s favorite recipes. It’s not too surprising now to hear that the little royals are totally happy to see the Duchess whenever she drops by.

Both Charlotte and George enjoy being in the kitchen too, as Kate once told Hello Magazine that her kids love making pizza from scratch. This includes making the dough, and Kate thinks it’s because “they like getting their hands messy” as any other kid would.

While Meghan and Prince Harry live in Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, Kate Middleton and Prince William live in a 20-room apartment at the Palace. So it’s just a short walk for Meghan to see her in-laws. Nottingham Cottage is a super special place for Meghan and Harry, as he actually proposed to her there. And right after Kate and William were engaged, they lived at the Cottage too.

And when it comes to the main Palace, it’s something to be admired as several royals live there, detailed the Business Insider. This includes Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who are excitedly preparing for their upcoming wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Kent and Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and of course the Queen and Prince Philip all reside at Kensington.