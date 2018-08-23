Ben Affleck ‘Knew He Needed Help’ Before Intervention, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Ben Affleck has officially entered rehab to seek treatment after his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, allegedly held an intervention for him.

According to an August 23 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Ben Affleck has been “struggling” for quite a while now after he fell off the wagon. The Batman actor reportedly knew he needed help, and it seems that the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, decided to take matters into her own hands and help him get the treatment he needed.

“Ben has been struggling, and it got to a point where he wanted help and knew he needed help,” an insider told the magazine, adding that “Jen has always been there for Ben,” despite their divorce filing.

In fact, Jennifer Garner is the one who drove Ben Affleck to a rehab facility in Malibu on Wednesday. The actress was photographed stopping at a Jack in the Box on Pacific Coast Highway during the trip. Ben was spotted in the backseat of the car and looked visibly upset by the events of the day.

Ben and Jen announced their split back in June 2015. However, the couple, who share three children together, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, didn’t file for divorce until April 2017. They are currently still married but are no longer together, and Ben has been dating other women. The actor recently had a relationship with Lindsay Shookus and has been linked to Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

“Jen wanted to give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety. She isn’t in a rush. … She wants what’s best for the kids,” a source revealed of the reason for the long divorce proceedings.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Garner organized an intervention for Ben Affleck on Wednesday, and he seemingly accepted her concerns, agreeing to go to rehab that day.

Before checking into rehab, it seemed obvious that Ben was struggling with alcohol abuse issues. People Magazine reported that the actor was seen getting a delivery of alcohol on Monday.

“He’s having a tough time,” a source told Page Six. “It’s unclear what his relationship is with Lindsay, and he still has his relationship with Jen. It’s not easy, and he’s struggled with staying on a straight path before.”

As many fans know, Ben Affleck has been to rehab two times in the past. He first went during the summer of 2001, and his most recent stint was just last year.