Kim Kardashian Furious With Nicki Minaj After She Dissed Sister Kylie Jenner, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious with Nicki Minaj after the rapper called out her sister, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott last weekend.

According to an August 22 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian doesn’t like the fact that Nicki Minaj dragged Kylie Jenner’s name into her ill feelings towards rapper Travis Scott.

As many fans already know, Minaj was unhappy when Scott’s new album, Astroworld, moved into the No. 1 spot, leaving Minaj with second best. Nicki then took to social media to reveal that she believed the only reason that Travis hit No. 1 was because he is dating Kylie, who posted about his new tour, and their adorable baby girl, Stormi Webster.

“[Kim] does not like it when people come after her sisters and nothing brings the Kardashians together like when they feel they are being attacked. Kim was not afraid of going after Taylor Swift when Kim felt Taylor was coming for Kanye, and now Kim is ready to battle Nicki if she doesn’t leave Kylie and Travis alone too,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Kim Kardashian believes that Kylie Jenner has had a “target on her back” ever since it was announced that she was about to hit billionaire status.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenner was upset by Nicki Minaj’s comments, and that she has only been posting about Travis Scott’s new album out of love and the fact that she is proud of her baby daddy.

“When Kylie posted about how her and Stormi are ready for the tour that was out of pure happiness. It had nothing to do with trying to boost his sales. Kylie’s extremely upset that Travis’ success is getting questioned because of her but Travis has told her not to give it a second thought. He’s living his best life and not letting any of this drama get to him,” a source stated.

However, Nicki Minaj continues to claim that Kylie Jenner is behind Travis Scott’s push to the No. 1 spot on the charts.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans,” Minaj wrote on social media over the weekend.

“You’re a f***ing man, and you got your girlfriend posting f***ing tour passes saying you sold albums,” Nicki later told Queen Radio of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.