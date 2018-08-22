Country Singer Gretchen Wilson Arrested After Getting Rowdy, Belligerent At Airport

Wilson’s legal issues reportedly started over an airplane restroom dispute.

Gretchen Wilson’s minor skirmish on an airplane led to major legal problems on August 21 when she acted in a belligerent manner toward police officers at Bradley International Airport. According to Yahoo! News, Connecticut State Troopers were waiting at the airport to interview the country singer. The arrest report states that Wilson “caused a disturbance” and was officially taken into custody for Breach of Peace at 7:15 p.m.

Wilson’s troubles allegedly started when she attempted to use the airplane’s restroom. WFSB reported that the 45-year-old became impatient while waiting in line and knocked on the restroom door. Other passengers have stated that this appeared to irritate the woman who was occupying the restroom at the time, as evidenced by the door being swung open and nearly colliding with Wilson. The two had a brief verbal spat, but witnesses don’t believe either woman used an aggressive tone.

What could have been a mere tiff between passengers escalated when the woman who had been using the restroom reportedly complained to the plane’s crew. Gretchen Wilson may have sustained a small injury during the incident as she was given a bandage when flight attendants checked in with her.

Wilson was booked on charges and then released on $1,000 bond. She was originally scheduled to see a judge on August 22, but her hearing was postponed until September.

Country singer Gretchen Wilson arrested during incident at airport https://t.co/qsRPawbXCo pic.twitter.com/KBqWAnM1Qe — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 22, 2018

Gretchen Wilson hit the country music scene hard in 2004 with the number one hit single “Redneck Woman.” Her career has included five Top 10 singles, more than 8 million record sales, and the 2004 Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. She enjoyed the majority of her success from 2004 to 2007 thanks to three well-received albums. Since that time, she has released five more albums, including the appropriately titled Ready to Get Rowdy in 2017. The names of her albums and songs have become fodder for Twitter jokesters since her arrest was announced.

Breaking news: Gretchen Wilson arrested for being belligerent on a flight.

Was it because she was….

A) A Redneck Woman

B) All Jacked Up

C) There for the Party — Big Dave (@BigDaveB105) August 22, 2018

The country singer was en-route to a concert at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, when the bathroom incident threatened to derail her plans. However, her performance is still expected to take place on August 22. It is unclear if this is why her hearing was postponed, although it seems likely that Wilson’s representatives would have filed a motion for continuance to avoid a concert cancellation.

Wilson lives in Lebanon, TN, so she will have to return to CT for her September hearing at Enfield Superior Court. Gretchen Wilson hasn’t issued any public statements yet about the arrest.