Ariana Grande Spills Wedding Date To Pete Davidson

The "Sweetener" singer revealed she's "enjoying every minute" of the planning stages for her big day.

Ariana Grande just confirmed the date of her wedding to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, but fans of the couple had best cool their heels because the nuptials will not be for at least one year.

Grande spoke to Michael Strahan during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 22, where she opened up about planning her big day.

“People are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever. OK,'” said the pop star of her quickie relationship and engagement to Davidson.

“But you just feel it. He ticks every box and gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful. … I’m enjoying every minute ’cause life’s too short,” she noted.

Grande then explained that she is not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“We’re gonna, like, take our time to plan it,” she explained. “We’ve been planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody, have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. And it’s really fun. I work so much [that] I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart,” she revealed of her plans.

She then became emotional, remarking that she was excited about the couple’s future but claimed that the wedding would not be “soon.”

“It’s gonna be, like, next year,” she revealed.

Davidson proposed to Grande after just one month of dating.

FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018

She paid tribute to her fiance on her new album, Sweetener, with a musical interlude named after him. The song, which is just over a minute long, was originally titled “Pete” but was renamed just a few weeks before its release, to the more obvious “Pete Davidson.”

“I didn’t know to call it,” she said to Strahan. “I made it just to send to him as just, like, a nice little sentiment, just like as a love letter.”

She revealed during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she wrote the song for Davidson a week after they started dating. Grande also told Fallon that she also considered the alternate title “This Is About Pete Davidson” for the short tune.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20. When Grande accepted her award for best pop video, she gave her husband-to-be a shout out. “Pete Davidson, thank you for existing,” she said, simply.