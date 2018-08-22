NFL Rumors: Green Bay Packers Could Cut Rookie Receiver J’Mon Moore

J'Mon Moore is reportedly on the roster bubble following his rough training camp and two preseason games.

J’Mon Moore was drafted with the No. 133 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. It was a move that excited the fans, especially with the raw talent that Moore possesses.

Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Moore is without question capable of being a dangerous target. He had a solid all-around career with the Missouri Tigers and had a massive season as a senior last year. Moore caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and 10 touchdowns in the season.

Green Bay went into the NFL Draft needing to find more help at the wide receiver position. Jordy Nelson was released earlier this offseason in order to free up money to sign both Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson. That left the Packers with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb as their top receivers.

Moore wasn’t expected to come in and fix the problem by himself, but he was expected to be a piece that the Packers tried to develop for at least a couple of years.

According to a report from Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Moore is in danger of losing his roster spot. He has reportedly struggled with drops during training camp and simply has not separated himself from anyone else during preseason play either. In fact, other receivers have been separating themselves from him.

At this point in time, the Packers should feel very comfortable with a few other young receivers on the roster. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow have both made major impacts thus far in the preseason. Green Bay also has been high on former Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, although there have been no reports about his potential future.

It will be interesting to see how Moore responds to these rumors. Some players would allow them to ruin his chances to come back and win a roster spot, but others would use it as extra motivation to leave everything they have on the field.

No matter what ends up happening, the Packers’ offense looks to be just fine. Aaron Rodgers and company may not have the star power they once had at the wide receiver position, but they have two very good targets and a few young pieces capable of stepping up. Having Graham at tight end doesn’t hurt anything either.

Expect to hear more about Moore and the Packers in the near future. Green Bay still likes the potential that Moore brings to the field, but he might not be able to come back from the start he’s had thus far.