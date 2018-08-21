Donald Trump Jr. Mocked Michelle Wolf After Her Show Got Canceled From Netflix

Wolf's show lasted only two months and produced only 10 episodes.

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday mocked comedian Michelle Wolf, whose Netflix series produced only 10 episodes and only lasted two months, The Daily Caller is reporting.

Michelle Wolf, you may remember, is the comedian who caused a stir with her controversial comments at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the annual dinner is intended to be tongue-in-cheek, with guest comedians making pointed barbs at members of the administration and at each other.

Though the event is almost guaranteed to include jokes that rub against the border of good taste, Wolf drew harsh criticism for her take-down of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Though her jokes won’t be reprinted here, in essence, they compared her appearance to that of evil discipline enforcer Aunt Lydia from the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Wolf later said that her barbs at Sanders’ appearance were actually metaphors for her “despicable behavior.”

Donald Trump, however, was not amused.

“The filthy ‘comedian’ totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines).”

So controversial were Wolf’s comments that, in an extraordinarily rare move, the association that hosts the dinner condemned Wolf’s remarks. Wolf, for her part, has steadfastly refused to apologize.

Michelle Wolf fired https://t.co/gj59kNsE08 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 18, 2018

In spite of, or perhaps because of, the controversy, Netflix gave Wolf a show, The Break with Michelle Wolf. Episodes of the show dealt with hot-button issues such as abortion (she claimed they’re important to American society) and Ivanka Trump.

“Is your nickname herpes? Because you’re not necessarily the most dangerous person in the administration, but you’re very unpleasant, totally incurable and you always show up when we’re about to get f**ked.”

Similarly, according to Fox News, she’s compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to ISIS, and she referred to Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, as an “abortion.”

As reported by the Inquisitr, the show lasted only 10 episodes over two months and was promptly pulled by Netflix.

Netflix didn’t announce the reason for the cancellation. However, according to Deadline, the show failed to pull in the ratings the streaming service wanted. However, since Netflix doesn’t reveal its ratings, that claim is impossible to verify.

One person who isn’t mourning the cancellation of Wolf’s show, however, is Donald Trump Jr. In a Monday tweet, the president’s son showed his lack of sorrow about the news.

Well, seeing as she’s off the air already I guess she #nailedit https://t.co/g6tcx8Ul0H — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 20, 2018

As of this writing, Michelle Wolf herself has not commented on the cancellation of her show, nor has she revealed her plans for the future.