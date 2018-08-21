Drake Surprises 11-Year-Old Heart Transplant Patient Who Made Viral ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge Video

It’s not every day that Drake visits fans but when he does, it’s a good day!

It all started when 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez, who is a heart transplant patient at Chicago’s Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, participated in the “In My Feelings” challenge, where fans dance to the popular Drake song, oftentimes jumping out of the car to bust a dance move.

But since Sofia has been in the hospital since the trend went viral, she put her own spin on the video, jumping out of her wheelchair to dance to Drake’s hit song at the hospital. Though she’s connected to wires and has a hospital machine following her in the video, Sanchez still got in the mood and danced to the song with passion.

The hospital’s Facebook page ended up posting the video of Sanchez dancing and from there, it went viral. According to People, Drake caught wind of the video and his little fan and decided to stop at the hospital to meet Sofia while he was in Chicago.

In the meeting video posted to the hospitals’ Facebook page, Drake pulls back the curtain to Sofia’s room and she screams in disbelief.

“You asked me to come, and I’m here,” Drake said as he gave Sanchez a hug. “I’m so happy I got to see you.”

“I didn’t talk for a minute. I was like, ‘What? Is this real or fake?’ And he was like, ‘It’s me, Drake,'” Sofia later recalled in the video. It also helped that Sofia just celebrated her birthday on Saturday, making Drake’s Monday visit the best late birthday gift ever.

“This is the best birthday I ever had,” Sanchez gushed.

And to top it all off, Drake even posted two photos of Sofia on his highly-followed Instagram page. In one of the photos posted, Drake puts his arm around the young heart transplant patient as they both smile into the camera.

“Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball,” Drake captioned the photo along with three blue heart emojis.

Thus far, Drake’s 45 million plus followers have given the image a ton of attention with over 1.5 million likes and dozens of comments. Of course, many fans were quick to gush over what a good guy Drake seems to be, especially for taking time out of his busy schedule to make time to stop and visit a young, sick fan.

“Love that you did this. What it’s all about.”

“The greatest for more than one reason,” another fan wrote.

And Sofia, who is currently waiting for a heart transplant, said that the visit from Drake made her year.

“It’s a miracle because it’s one of the first wishes I got in a long time. Thank you so much Drake for coming to see me. It means a lot for you to come and cheer me up.”

Drake is scheduled to perform next on Friday at Madison Square Garden.