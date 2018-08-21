‘The Hills’ Is Getting A Reboot, MTV Made Announcement As Cast Reunited At The 2018 Video Music Awards

A lot of fan-favorites will be returning for the reboot, but there's one surprising fan-favorite who won't be

It’s official, the reality TV series The Hills is making a comeback!

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night in New York City, a few members of The Hills cast reunited on the red carpet as the network announced that a reboot of the popular reality series, which ended in 2010, is in the works, as reported by People.

The Hills: New Beginnings will see original cast members Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, Audrina Patridge, Jason Whaler, and Frankie Delgado put their lives back on full display as they navigate the ups and downs of their personal lives and their careers.

During their big announcement, a teaser for the reboot, which featured an acoustic version of the original Hills theme song, “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield, was shown, and while it didn’t give anything away, Stephanie’s voice can be heard near the end of the 30-second clip as she says, “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

Noticeably absent from the reunion was original Hills fan-favorite Kristen Cavallari, who currently has her own reality show, Very Cavallari, on E!. The series follows Cavallari as she continues to build up her business, Uncommon James.

As it turns out, Cavallari’s presence wasn’t actually needed as People also reported that she will not be featured in The Hills reboot.

“She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!. But she’s still close with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] and is excited for them,” a source said.

In the past, Cavallari had stated that she would totally be up for a reunion with her fellow Hills cast.

“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV. And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them. So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

Another former Hills star who will not be participating in the reboot is Lauren Conrad. Fans of the series will remember that halfway through the fifth season, Conrad made the decision to leave and did not return for the show’s sixth and final season, which was when Cavallari stepped in to take her place.

Conrad is now married to William Tell and the two have a 1-year-old son together, Liam. Between being a mother and her successful career in the fashion industry, Conrad understandably decided not to return.

“She’s in a different place in her life. But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best,” a source told People. “She loves being a mother and focusing on her family and on her work. She has a very full and happy life,” the source added.

Although she was not in attendance at the VMAs, Whitney Port is also due to make her reprisal on the reboot. Fans will remember that Whitney left The Hills to do her own reality series, The City, which followed her career in the fashion industry in New York City.

The Hills: New Beginnings is slated to premiere on MTV sometime in 2019.