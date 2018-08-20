Claudia Schiffer Looks Incredible In Sexy, Red Bikini At Age 47

Work it, girl!

In a recent set of photos published by The Daily Mail, supermodel Claudia Schiffer appeared to be having a great time cruising the Italian Riviera on board of a yacht. The 47-year-old looked nothing short of incredible as she strutted her stuff aboard the boat, in a sexy red bikini that perfectly showed off her incredibly fit figure.

The bikini itself is primarily red but had a black and tan pattern, and it left little to the imagination, showing off Schiffer’s toned tummy and long, fit stems. The supermodel wore her long blonde tresses slicked back in a ponytail as she went sans-makeup. Though she was not dripping in jewelry like on one of her walks on the runway, Schiffer sported a long gold-chained necklace and a pair of white sunglasses.

Schiffer appeared to be on a trip with her husband, film producer Matthew Vaughn, and when she wasn’t lounging on the yacht, the mother of three took time away from the yacht to ride a dinghy to shore. The previous day, The Daily Mail shared photos of Schiffer taking a break from the yacht life to enjoy some ice cream with pals in Portofino, Italy.

It’s not uncommon for Schiffer to flaunt her amazing figure on her Instagram page, with most of the bikini-clad images coming from throwback pics that date back to her modeling days. The most recent Instagram image came three days ago with yet another bikini-clad snapshot.

Claudia Schiffer, 47, showcases her supermodel figure on a yacht https://t.co/lx1pJmoXIN via @DailyMailCeleb — La Casa Dei Sogni (@LaCasaDeiSogni6) August 20, 2018

In the black and white photo, Claudia runs through the water as she leans her head back and her long, blonde waves flow in the wind. Her amazing body is fully on display as the straps of her floral bikini top fall off her shoulders and she holds up the suit with her hands.

So far, the photo has gained the supermodel a ton of attention with over 61,000 likes in addition to 500 plus comments in just three days. Some fans commented on how amazing Schiffer looks while others simply referred to her as one of the OG’s of modeling.

“This was the pic that made me a fan!”

“You look very beautiful Claudia! Happy Saturday to you,” another fan wrote.

“Claudia, you are a stunner, I love this beautiful photo,” one more fan gushed.

A few years ago, Claudia sat down for an interview with Vogue where she shared her workout secrets with fans. As far as exercise goes, Schiffer told the publication that she enjoys yoga, pilates, long walks, and playing tennis. She also shared other secrets like her facial routine.

“I go to the Sisley spa at Claridge’s. The best facial is the Supremÿa Facial. It uses muscular massage and lymphatic drainage to completely relax muscles in the face and eliminate toxins. It leaves the skin smoothed and reoxygenated. But I also do my own masks while having a bath – I like Sisley and Clarins.”

At 47-years-old, Schiffer still looks incredible.