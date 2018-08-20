Rudy Giuliani Attempts To Clear Up ‘Truth Isn’t Truth’ Remark

The former mayor of New York City and current lawyer and public spokesperson for president Donald Trump attempted to rectify his weekend remark that “truth isn’t truth” by saying his words weren’t meant as commentary “on moral theology,” he wrote in a Monday tweet.

“My statement was not meant as a pontification on moral theology but one referring to the situation where two people make precisely contradictory statements, the classic ‘he said,she said’ puzzle. Sometimes further inquiry can reveal the truth other times it doesn’t,” his tweet read. “Sometimes further inquiry can reveal the truth other times it doesn’t.”

My statement was not meant as a pontification on moral theology but one referring to the situation where two people make precisely contradictory statements, the classic “he said,she said” puzzle. Sometimes further inquiry can reveal the truth other times it doesn’t. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 20, 2018

Giuliani caused an uproar Sunday when he said the remarks on NBC’s Meet the Press as part of his reasoning as to why President Donald Trump should abstain from testifying with special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into Russia collusion with the 2016 Trump campaign, according to a previous Inquisitr report. Giuliani told host Chuck Todd that Trump should not sit down for an interview with Mueller because he could end up trapped in a lie and charged with perjury.

In the interview, Todd questioned Giuliani’s concern over Trump falling into a “perjury trap” if he did not intend to lie to the special counsel.

“When you tell me that, you know, he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well that’s so silly because it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth,” Giuliani responded.

“Truth is truth,” Todd replied.

“No, no, it isn’t truth,” Giuliani said. “Truth isn’t truth.”

“Truth isn’t truth?” Todd interjected. “Mr. Mayor, do you realize, what… I think this is going to become a bad meme.”

As Todd predicted, Giuliani’s words quickly caught fire online in a way similar to Kellyanne Conway’s mocked “alternative facts” line from last year.

Trump’s legal team, which includes Giuliani, has advised the president against talking, even though Trump himself has said he is willing to speak with Mueller’s team. His legal team has disagreed, arguing that special counsel’s investigators could interpret what Trump says as a lie if it differs from what others have laid out.

Giuliani’s blunt statement is far from being an outlier in his repertoire. In a recent CNN interview, Giuliani said to interviewer Chris Cuomo that “facts” are “in the eye of the beholder.” And in an earlier interview in May with The Washington Post, he said that Mueller and his investigators “may have a different version of the truth than we do.”