Giuliana Rancic Teases ‘E! News’ Return With Photo Alongside Jason Kennedy

Giuliana is back!

Starting on September 4, Giuliana Rancic will be back to her hosting gig alongside Jason Kennedy on their hit show E! News. In the caption of an image posted to her Instagram account, the 44-year-old tells fans that she and her pal, Jason, are spending the day in New York City to promote their show.

In the sweet photo, Jason looks dapper in a black suit along with a pair of white sneakers. The TV host is all smiles as he looks into Giuliana’s eyes. Like her counterpart, Rancic smiles as she looks at Kennedy. The mother of one wears her hair up in a bun as she sports a red floral dress along with a pair of nude heels and gold earrings.

The two are on the set of Today With Katie Lee and Hoda as the Kathie Lee and Hoda show logo is visible in the background of the image. Additionally, the show’s Instagram page also shared a photo of the TV duo on the set of their show.

So far, Giuliana’s photo has earned her a lot of attention from fans with over 5,100 likes as well as 100-plus comments in just a few moments of the post going live. Many fans commented on the post to tell Rancic that they cannot wait until she makes her return to E! News while countless others took the opportunity to gush over how beautiful G looks.

“Woo hooo WELCOME BACK! I was so excited to read about your return. Missed your smile, your laugh, and your sense of humor!”

“The Dream Team. Real entertainment journalism,” another fan wrote.

“We are ANXIOUSLY waiting for your return,” one more commented.

As Deadline shared earlier this summer, it was announced that Rancic would be returning to E! News following a three-year hiatus from the hosting gig. Originally, she hosted from 2005-2015 but still worked on other E! shows like Fashion Police and Live From the Red Carpet in the interim. During G’s time away, other hosts like Maria Menounos and Cat Sadler took over for the host.

And once Rancic signed back on board, she was sure to let her fans know that she was thrilled to be back.

“Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” Rancic said. “Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again.”

Giuliana will appear on the hit show starting September 4.