Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott To Sit Right Behind Nicki Minaj At VMAs Amid Feud

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going to come face to face with Nicki Minaj on Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to an August 20 report by TMZ, MTV has decided to sit the couple directly behind Nicki Minaj just hours after Nicki called Travis out for using Kylie and their baby daughter, Stormi Webster, to push his album to number one over hers.

The VMAs, which are held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will honor the best in music videos and performances from the past year and is expected to include live performances from both Nicki and Travis.

Nicki took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that she believes Travis’ new album, Astroworld, which came out two weeks ago, only hit the number one spot due to his relationship with Kylie Jenner, and Kylie’s social media presence.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans,” Minaj wrote via Twitter on Sunday night.

It seems MTV knows exactly what they’re doing by putting Nicki within arm’s length of both Travis and Kylie, and could be hoping to catch some sort of drama throughout the night.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Minaj may have a big personality and has proven that she isn’t afraid to call out other artists in the past, famously calling out Miley Cyrus on live television in the past. However, Jenner isn’t exactly a pushover either. Kylie has been speaking out more and more about her life with Travis, and has even been calling out her haters.

Recently, Kylie Jenner has been slamming rumors circulating online with fans that she and Travis Scott had split. The Life of Kylie star took to social media last week after one fan claimed that her father worked for a moving company that moved all of Travis’ belongings out of Kylie’s home due to a breakup.

“YALL. Remember how my dad is a mover, and moves all the Kardashian/Jenner’s?????? Well home boy spilled the tea and told me that TRAVIS SCOTT AND KYLIE SPLIT. He said they moved all of Travis’ sh– out of her house. Shouts to my dad for keeping up with the Kardashians,” the fan wrote, later adding that Kylie even gave her father tequila.

Upon seeing the rumors, Kylie Jenner decided to speak out. “Obviously fake. Sh– was never moved. I never gave anyone tequila,” Jenner commented on the post.