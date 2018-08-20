Bristol Palin’s Former Fiance, Levi Johnston, And His Wife To Appear On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Bristol Palin is the newest cast member on MTV’s Teen Mom OG series. However, she won’t be the only new face during the upcoming season.

According to an August 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Bristol Palin’s former fiance, Levi Johnston, along with his wife, Sunny, will also appear on Teen Mom OG this season.

As many fans already know, Bristol and Levi share one son together, Tripp, whom Palin gave birth to while she was still a teenager. It was Sunny who confirmed her and her husband’s involvement with Teen Mom OG, when she was asked if they would be seen on the show during an Instagram question and answer session.

“Yes,” Sunny told fans.

However, Levi Johnston and his wife will not be joining the show as official cast members.

“Nope,” she told a fan who asked if they had an official role on the reality series. “Never been a teen mom. Hubby was a teen dad though,” she added.

Bristol Palin has reportedly been open as of late about how much Levi Johnston has grown as a parent. The former couple have had a rocky road to get where they are now, after breaking up in 2010, the two entered a nasty custody battle over little Tripp, which has since been settled.

Missing my beautiful wife and kids A post shared by Levi Johnston (@levikjohnston) on Oct 26, 2016 at 7:24pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bristol Palin has additional children with Dakota Meyer. The couple share two daughters together are “freshly divorced.” The pair have reportedly been struggling for months, but sparked rumors that they may have rekindled their relationship following their divorce filing.

However, that wasn’t the case. Palin has confirmed that she and Meyer are officially divorced, and that she is currently single. However, Bristol says that she is not ready to date yet, following the end of her marriage.

Bristol Palin is looking forward to starting the new chapter of her life as a member of Teen Mom OG. Palin has been added to the cast, which currently includes Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood. Former cast member Farrah Abraham was fired from the series last season due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

“I am so excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” Palin wrote via Instagram, along with a photo of herself and her children with the MTV camera crew.