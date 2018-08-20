Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Slams Robert Mueller Over Special Investigation

Conservative Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed Special Counsel Robert Mueller. According to The Huffington Post, the Justice w/Judge Jeanine host likened the attorney to a mob boss “cleaner,” who “moves bodies” and “cleans up crime scenes.” Additionally, she compared Mueller to Harvey Keitel’s character, the Wolf, in the movie Pulp Fiction. The Wolf is a man who helps Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta’s characters clean up after a murder.

She brought up Mueller’s role in the Special Counsel Investigation, which seeks to delve into the 2016 election, which has been found to have been hacked by Russia. Pirro scoffed at the possibility that Trump could have been complicit in Russia’s interference.

“When things go terribly wrong for the Democrats… they call in someone who’s been in the cleanup business for a long time,” said Pirro. “Your credentials as a government serial cleaner are really good. You testified after four Americans are killed in Benghazi, to cover for Hillary Clinton’s incompetence.”

Pirro references the investigation into Benghazi, where U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were killed. At the time, Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State and reportedly authorized the mission. But Pirro failed to mention that Clinton was cleared of wrongdoing by the GOP-lead congressional investigations, which concluded in 2016.

This isn’t the first time this month that Pirro has slammed Mueller. According to Newsweek, she asked a panel on her show who was more dangerous to the United States – Russian President Vladimir Putin or Special Counsel Mueller.

Dan Bongino, an anchor on NRA TV, spoke out, saying that it was Mueller who was more dangerous.

“He’s based his entire operation the investigation of Donald Trump on a sham. Let’s just use the FBI’s own words; the head of the FBI talking about the bedrock of the case—the dossier—said it’s salacious and unverified. The number two in the FBI said they’d have no case if it wasn’t for the salacious and unverified dossier,” said Bongino.

Additionally, guest Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA, said that Mueller’s investigation is making a mess of the country. He added that the investigation has found nothing worth note regarding Russia’s interference. The panel’s discussion occurred as Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s lawyer, states that they are nearing the time where Mueller will be interviewing the president. Though Guiliani said they are not going to turn down the interview, he stated that their agreement to it will come with specific guidelines.