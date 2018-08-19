Tristan Thompson Films Khloe Kardashian Singing Aretha Franklin To Baby True

Tristan Thompson caught his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, in a sweet moment with their daughter, True, this week.

According to an August 17 report by the Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson posted a cute video of his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, dancing around with their daughter, True, and singing “Rescue Me” by the recently departed Aretha Franklin.

Khloe bounced baby True up and down on her lap as she kissed and hugged her, and sang the classic song. “Morning turn up,” Tristan captioned the video, in which he is heard yelling “woo” from behind the camera. “Yeah, girl. Sing it, mama,” Kardashian can be heard saying to her baby girl.

As many fans will remember, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have come a long way since True’s birth. Back in April, the NBA player was busted cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online only days before Khloe gave birth.

After the cheating scandal broke, Kardashian decided to stand by her man and ultimately chose to give Thompson a second chance in hopes of working through their relationship issues and keeping their new family together. They stayed in Cleveland together for a couple of months, before all moving back to L.A. for the summer, where they are currently still residing.

Tristan with his girls this morning???? A post shared by dash_broadcast (@dash_broadcast) on Aug 17, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently spent some time in Mexico together for a romantic getaway. The pair seemingly had a great time together, and reconnected on many levels.

Now, sources are telling Hollywood Life that things are going so well for Kardashian and Thompson that they may have another baby in the near future, especially since Tristan has always wanted a big family with five or six children.

Kyankus ???????? My Life A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 5, 2018 at 2:56pm PDT

“Khloe loved being pregnant, but she’s the first to say how great she feels now that she’s lost the baby weight. That being said, she could find herself pregnant again soon. Tristan wants to have a big family with her,” an insider dished.

The source goes on to add that Khloe Kardashian is not ready to have another baby just yet, but that Tristan Thompson has been trying to convince her to expand her family sooner rather than later.

“He’s been saying that since they first fell in love, that he can see them having five or even six kids. That hasn’t changed, he loves being a dad and is even more in love with Khloe now that they have True. Khloe says she’s not ready to be pregnant again yet, but Tristan’s a convincing guy. And they’ve been having tons of wild sex, especially on their trip to Mexico. It’s basically been like a mini honeymoon for them,” the source stated.