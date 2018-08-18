Kim Kardashian Hires Kylie Jenner’s Former Bodyguard Following Paternity Rumors, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Kim Kardashian was spotted out and about in Miami this week with Kylie Jenner’s former bodyguard, Tim Chung.

According to an August 17 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian seemingly hired Tim Chung after fans went wild online claiming that he could be the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi Webster.

Chung was photographed working security for Kardashian as she stepped out in L.A. with her daughter, North West. Kim wore a snakeskin ensemble, while North donned a silk printed dress. Meanwhile, Tim wore all black, including jeans, a short-sleeved t-shirt, and matching shoes. He also had a very serious look on his face as he ushered Kim and North into a building on Friday.

It seems that the Kardashian and Jenner family have no problem keeping Tim Chung under their employ, even after the shocking rumors surfaced that he could be the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter.

The rumors started back in late April after Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself and her then 2-month-old daughter, Stormi, whose father is Kylie’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Many fans immediately thought that the little girl looked very much like Jenner’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, and not at all like Travis.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the rumors got so intense that Chung was forced to speak out about them. The bodyguard took to his personal Instagram account to release a statement about the speculation.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only,” Tim Chung’s statement reads.

“There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” Chung added before finishing his statement denying the reports that he fathered Kylie Jenner’s baby.

The past rumors had gotten so out of control that there was speculation that Travis Scott’s mother wanted him to ask Kylie Jenner for a paternity test to ensure that he really was the father of baby Stormi, and clear up any confusion about Kylie’s relationship with Tim Chung.

“She thinks it’s important for Travis to shut up all his haters who think [Kylie’s] bodyguard is the father,” an In Touch Weekly source previously stated.