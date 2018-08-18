‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday August 20: Taylor Tells Liam ‘I Wanna Make One Last Plea’ [Video]

New B&B spoilers video shows an excited Brooke and a heartbroken Taylor.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 20 reveal that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) will appeal to both Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) concerning the wedding. In sharp contrast, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be sipping on champagne and celebrating. B&B spoiler video shows that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s wedding day has arrived and that Taylor and Brooke have wildly different feelings about it.

B&B fans will remember that Hope invited Steffy to her wedding. At first Steffy was hesitant, but when Hope said that she wanted them to put their differences aside and come together as a family, she agreed to attend the wedding of her ex-husband. She did have a caveat that she would need moral support and asked if her mother could accompany her. Hope agreed.

“This is just wrong for you to be expected to sit there and watch Hope steal the father of your little girl.”

But Taylor wasn’t happy about the arrangement the day that Steffy asked her to be her plus one, and she sure isn’t happy on the wedding day. Bold and the Beautiful preview clip shows that an all-in-black Taylor telling her daughter that watching the father of her daughter getting married to someone else is “just wrong.”

“I’m so excited to have my two girls together in the same room!”

Brooke, on the other hand, is on cloud nine. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that she is dressed in an off-the-shoulder powder blue silk number and she is radiating with joy. Not only is her youngest daughter getting married to the man of her dreams, but she has both her daughters in the same room together. Bridget (Ashley Jones) has returned to Los Angeles to attend her sister’s wedding, along with Donna (Jennifer Gareis). The clip also shows Katie (Heather Tom) smiling at the happy reunion.

“I wanna make one last plea on behalf of Steffy.”

Taylor also realizes that she has one last chance to speak to Liam. She approaches him before the nuptials to plead her case. He is already dressed in his tuxedo and ready to exchange vows with the mother of his unborn child. She tells him that she is there on behalf of Steff, and wants to appeal to him one last time. Unfortunately for Taylor, BB spoilers indicate that the wedding does take place as the two go on honeymoon later this week. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.