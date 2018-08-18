‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, August 17: Summer Takes Nick’s Hush Money

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 17, brings a brand new face to Genoa City along with plenty of conflict and a bit of romance.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Summer (Hunter King) continued discussing her keeping quiet at Jabot. He knows that he can buy her, and he let Summer know that she already took a car in return for keeping quiet about her affair with a married man.

When Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up, Nick had a moment of worry as Summer contemplated telling him everything she knew. Eventually, Summer showed Billy the check her dad wrote her and said Nick’s looking out for her financially. When they left the office, Nick called and told Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that he handled their situation.

When Phyllis showed up at Jabot looking for Summer, Billy informed her that Nick was giving her money, and Phyllis suggested she’d talk to him about it, although she actually realized what Nick must have done to keep Summer quiet. At the Dive Bar, Summer finally informed Nick that she’d stay quiet, and he groused that it was only due to the money instead of her love and loyalty. Although she complained about Nick’s jumping between Sharon (Sharon Case) and Neil, he realized she had another game going on.

At the bar, a new man named Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) introduced himself to Nick. Meanwhile, Summer found Kyle (Michael Mealor) at The Club, and she told him all about her dad paying her off. They argued over their bet, and then Phyllis and Billy showed up. When Billy went back to the office, Phyllis confronted Kyle about telling Summer her secrets. Later, Phyllis and Summer left together. At home, Phyllis told Summer her agreeing to keep quiet for Nick instead of her was hurtful.

After Phyllis went upstairs, Summer snuck out and went to find Billy at Jabot. Unfortunately for her, Billy didn’t buy any of her seduction. She tried to get him to fall for her, but he walked out and told her they were done.

At the Dive Bar, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) enjoyed some good company and some good jazz music. Later on, they went back to Neil’s and enjoyed making out while listening to more jazz.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) tried to ask Abby (Melissa Ordway) to be a bridesmaid, and Abby accused her brother’s fiance of asking her just for him, considering the bad blood between Sharon and Abby. However, Sharon insisted she honestly wanted Abby in the wedding. After their argument, Arturo (Jason Canela) gave her some advice about moving forward with Sharon, and ultimately, Abby agreed to be in the wedding.

Finally, Rey set up a board with JT’s face in the middle with lines connecting Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick, Phyllis, Sharon, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) around it. It looked like he’s trying to find out what happened to Victoria’s ex-husband.

