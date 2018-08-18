Justin Bieber Wants The World To Meet His New Baby Sister In Adorable Instagram Photo

Little Bay Bieber is the popstar's second sister, and third sibling overall.

Justin Bieber would like the world to formally meet his new baby sister, Bay Bieber.

The 24-year-old popstar is gaining quite the entourage in terms of siblings as he recently welcomed his new baby sister to the world on Thursday, as reported by People.

Little Bay’s birth brings Bieber’s sibling count to three, as he is already a big brother to his other sister Jazmyn, 10, and younger brother Jaxon, 8.

The Canadian-born crooner took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of his baby sister all snuggled up in a pink blanket on the day she was born.

“Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER,” he proudly wrote.

Bay is the fourth child overall for the “Baby” singer’s father, Jeremy, 43. Despite being his fourth, the infant’s birth still marks a special occasion, as she is the first child for Jeremy and his new wife, Chelsey, 30.

Jeremy also shared a photo of himself holding his baby girl as Chelsey smiled in the background on his Instagram shortly after she was born.

“We welcomed a healthy baby ‘Bay Bieber’ born at 8:30 a.m.” wrote the proud father.

Jeremy also shared the news on his Twitter writing, “Just welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Bay Bieber.” He also added the hashtags, “#babygirl #biebergirl.”

While Jeremy has now fathered four children, he is also the step-father of Chelsey’s 11-year-old daughter, Allie.

Throughout her pregnancy, Chelsey was more than happy to share photos of herself on her Instagram as her baby bump continued to grow. The mother-of-two often posts photos of her daughter along with her step-children.

Just Welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Bay Bieber #babygirl #biebergirl — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) August 16, 2018

It appears Jeremy and Chelsey already decided on naming their daughter Bay before she was born, as her name was already elegantly tattooed onto Jeremy’s leg, which was very visible in another photo he shared on his social media page on Friday.

As People previously reported, Jeremy and Chelsey married earlier this year in February with a romantic wedding in Jamaica. At the time of their marriage, Chelsey was already pregnant with Bay. The “Sorry” singer was of course by his father’s side for the special day, and while he did bring a date, it wasn’t his fiance, Hailey Baldwin, but rather his first love, Selena Gomez.

Fans will remember that before their final breakup, the “Somebody To Love” singer and the “Same Old Love” singer, 26, were giving their love yet another shot. However, fans also know how that turned out, as “Jelena” broke up for good a month later.

The newest addition to his family might leave Bieber with a bit of baby fever as it was recently rumored that he and Baldwin, 21, are looking forward to starting their own family as soon as they are married.

As of now, the couple has not set a wedding date, but it has been reported that they will not be exchanging vows until next year.

Congratulations to the Bieber family, and welcome to the world, Bay!