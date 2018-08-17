Omarosa Slammed By CNN’s April Ryan: ‘She Tried to Cut My Head Off’

“She stabbed [me] in the back, the neck, the eyeballs and in the front."

CNN commentator April Ryan slammed fired White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman, calling her a turncoat who stabbed her in the back and tried to ruin her career.

“It was really ugly,” Ryan said on SiriusXM’s Karen Hunter Show this week. “She stabbed [me] in the back, the neck, the eyeballs, and in the front. She tried to cut my head off and put it on a platter and serve it up to Donald Trump.”

Ryan, an outspoken liberal who has criticized President Donald Trump countless times, said she once considered Omarosa a friend until the former reality TV villain turned on her.

‘I Warned Everybody’

April said she always suspected that Omarosa was taping people behind their backs because she’s sneaky and untrustworthy.

“I warned everybody,” Ryan recounted. “I talk about her taping me. We had that fight between the Oval Office and the press office. It probably stemmed from the fact that she was very upset with me because I… wouldn’t be in her wedding.”

Omarosa was fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in December 2017 amid reports that she had abused the White House car service and tried to stage an extravagant wedding photo shoot at the White House without permission, Politico reported.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Interestingly, Manigault-Newman has a history of being fired from White House jobs.

In 2004, Omarosa was forced out of four jobs in two years during the Clinton administration, People reported.

Fired Four Times In Two Years During Clinton Administration

“She was asked to leave as quickly as possible, she was so disruptive,” said Cheryl Shavers, a former undersecretary at the Commerce Department, where Omarosa worked several weeks in 2000. “One woman wanted to slug her.”

Omarosa kicked off a massive media tour this week to promote her book Unhinged, wherein she trashes President Trump and claims she secretly taped numerous White House conversations.

When April Ryan learned that Omarosa also secretly recorded conversations with her, she threatened to sue Manigault-Newman.

“Keep my name out of your mouth,” Ryan tweeted. “Your lies and crazy behavior are catching up to you. Can you say National Security breach? Lawyer up!”

Omarosa! I hear you mentioned me on Meet The Press. Don’t reference me or use my name. Keep my name out of your mouth. You have done enough. Your lies and crazy behavior are catching up to you. Can you say National Security breach? Lawyer up! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 12, 2018

Omarosa has been under fire from all sides after releasing several edited audio tapes that over-promised and under-delivered on her claims that she had heard Donald Trump utter a racial slur while filming the reality TV star The Apprentice.

So far, Manigault-Newman has produced no evidence to back up this sensational allegation. Two African-American Trump aides — Katrina Pierson and Lynne Patton — whom Omarosa claimed had told her that Trump made the racial slur have gone on the record, saying Omarosa is lying.

Meanwhile, President Trump revealed on Twitter that Mark Burnett, the executive producer of The Apprentice, told him no such tape exists because the incident never happened.

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

The Trump administration has dismissed Omarosa’s attacks as the desperate flailings of a disgruntled fired employee.

The GOP has released excerpts of numerous past interviews where Omarosa glowingly praised Trump as a “trailblazer” for women and a champion for minorities.

Guess she forgot about these tapes… pic.twitter.com/fkG5zPHRfG — GOP (@GOP) August 16, 2018

Related: ‘Don’t vote for the ching-chong!’ Democrat makes racist slurs against Asian opponent