Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Could Get Pregnant Again Soon, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson only welcomed their first child together, daughter True, four months ago. However, they may be thinking about expanding their family again in the near future.

According to an August 17 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a great time during their current vacation in Mexico, and it seems that they’ve been reconnecting on a lot of different levels, including in the bedroom.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe loved being pregnant with baby True, and that she could end up pregnant with her second child again very soon. In addition, Tristan would love to have a big family with his girlfriend, and likely doesn’t want to wait too long before adding to their brood.

“Khloe loved being pregnant, but she’s the first to say how great she feels now that she’s lost the baby weight. That being said, she could find herself pregnant again soon. Tristan wants to have a big family with her,” an insider dished of the couple.

The source went on to add that Tristan Thompson has been telling Khloe Kardashian since they started dating that he wanted to have five or six children with her. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not exactly ready to have another child yet, but the pair have allegedly been getting a lot of practice in while on vacation.

“He’s been saying that since they first fell in love, that he can see them having five or even six kids. That hasn’t changed, he loves being a dad and is even more in love with Khloe now that they have True. Khloe says she’s not ready to be pregnant again yet, but Tristan’s a convincing guy. And they’ve been having tons of wild sex, especially on their trip to Mexico. It’s basically been like a mini honeymoon for them,” the source stated.

Hey there Good Mama! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s post-baby body has bounced back quite quickly. The new mom recently revealed that she has lost over 30 pounds since giving birth to True, and that she credits her workouts during pregnancy, along with her breastfeeding the baby girl, to her quick weight loss.

In addition, Khloe has also been working out hard for weeks now, and she’s been showing off her progress by wearing some sexy swimsuits and crop tops while on vacation with Tristan in Mexico.