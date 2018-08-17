‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday August 20: Taylor Warns Liam Against Marrying Hope On Wedding Day

New B&B spoilers reveal that the Logans arrive for Hope's big day.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 17 reveals that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) big day has arrived. As the family jets in and the last-minute wedding preparations are taken care of, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) takes the opportunity to corner Liam one last time. Will she be able to convince him to change his mind, or will someone else intervene?

Just as with her previous wedding, the Logan sisters are present to help Hope get ready on her wedding day. Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will excitedly gather around the bride and help her prepare. She Knows Soaps reports that this time around, another familiar face returns in the form of Hope’s half-sister, Dr. Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will be surprised to see some of the guests at the wedding. The women will try to reassure the pregnant bride, Hope, and soothe her fears before she ties the knot with the young Spencer. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that the Logans also supported Hope when she was set to marry Liam previously. However, that wedding was called off when Wyatt came forward with devastating information.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will make an appearance as he will officiate the ceremony, but all eyes will be on Liam as he gets ready to marry the mother of his unborn child. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, tease that Taylor will visit him before the ceremony takes place. She will try to plead Steffy’s case one more time, after all Steffy is the mother of his daughter.

“Taylor unexpectedly visits Liam before the wedding to make one last attempt on Steffy’s behalf.”

Other spoilers also suggest that she tries to warn him against marrying Hope. As far as Taylor is concerned, Liam and Steffy are meant to be. However, Brooke will catch Taylor trying to talk to Liam and all hell will break loose. Evidently, it was okay for her to pressure Liam to marry Hope, but it’s not okay for Taylor to try to talk him out of it.

This wedding has one amazing guest list! Look back at just a few of Brooke and Taylor’s most iconic #BoldandBeautiful moments in honor of #TBT! Which is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/AAXipMICQ1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 16, 2018

Inquisitr reported that Jennifer Gareis will return for August 20, 21, 22, and 23 episodes, while Ashley Jones will appear on August 20, 21, and 22. Hunter Tylo’s last episode will be on August 22. Lawrence Saint-Victor will also return for Monday through Thursday’s episodes. Don’t forget to tune in to see the wedding and all the drama that goes along with it on Bold and the Beautiful which airs weekdays on CBS.