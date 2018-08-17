Tara Reid Looks Gaunt, Slurs Her Words In Bizarre Television Appearance

The actress "mumbled in confusion" when asked about Sharknado 6.

Tara Reid showed up to a television interview looking disheveled and gaunt, barely able to make it through the interview and slurring her words in the process.

As Radar Online reports, Tara, 42, was in New York to give an interview to Australian morning talk show Today Extra to promote the upcoming SyFy movie Sharknado 6. Unfortunately, Tara was unable to give much of an interview.

Looking gaunt and disheveled, and wearing an outfit that revealed her skin-and-bones shoulders, Tara slurred her words, mumbled incoherently, and squinted at the camera throughout the interview. Finally, she was able to spit out a coherent sentence.

“This one, you guys, honestly is beyond … it’s my favorite one. It’s so ridiculous. It’s so bad that it’s good.”

Meanwhile, according to News Corp Australia, Tara fumbled with her earpiece and microphone and was repeatedly tripped up by the satellite delay between Sydney and New York. Hosts David Campbell and Deborah Knight tried valiantly to keep it professional while Tara continued to try to steer the conversation towards her experiences in Australia.

“One time when I was visiting in Australia I took a helicopter over, we were landing in a hotel, and as we took the helicopter over we went, like, really low down and I saw the netting.”

She was also able to say something reasonably coherent about rumors of another American Pie movie – the franchise that made her a household name.

“There’s a lot of talk about it. I was at one of the Emmy parties and I ran into the directors and the writers of American Pie and I was like, ‘come on guys, when are making the next American Pie?’ And they both looked at me and they’re like, ‘soon Tara, it’s gonna happen.'”

You can watch the awkward interview below.

.@TaraReid joins us ahead of the latest entry into the Sharknado series. #9Today pic.twitter.com/eZcJdPkDF4 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 16, 2018

After the interview, as she was heading back into her hotel room, witnesses say that Tara looked confused and continued to slur her speech.

The Sharknado actress has long struggled with alcohol problems. After shooting to fame in the late 1990s, she was a self-confessed “party girl,” until she entered rehab in 2008, as People reported at the time.

Lately, she’s been looking a lot worse for wear. As the Inquisitr reported this week, Tara was recently spotted vacationing in the Dominican Republic, looking so gaunt and skinny that some suggested she was perhaps anorexic or bulimic. However, she insists that she does not have an eating disorder and that she’s not back on alcohol or drugs.