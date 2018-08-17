Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Photos Of Local Children While Vacationing In Mega-Luxurious Resort In Indonesia

After being caught in the middle of the terrifying 6.9 magnitude earthquake that recently hit Bali, the Beckhams are having the time of their life on the nearby island of Sumba, where the family has been spending time with local children, teaching them English and playing games.

Victoria Beckham has been sharing glimpses of her family’s vacation on Instagram, which shows the younger Beckhams hanging out with local children enrolled in different lessons as part of an initiative by the Sumba Foundation. The nonprofit works to alleviate poverty in the area, which is one of the poorest in the whole Indonesian archipelago.

In a recent photo, Harper Beckham is seen surrounded by six children about her same age. The family joined the kids’ English class to help them learn and play games, Beckham wrote.

Locals took to Victoria Beckham’s comment section to thank her for participating in the activities and helping bring awareness of their communities.

“Thanks a alot (sic) for coming to our country n supporting Sumba…may Allah bless you and your family…love you,” an Instagram user posted.

Another poster shared admiration for the parents’ initiative to show their children that there’s more to the world than their privileged everyday life. But as expected from any comment section on social media, the Posh Spice was also criticized for sharing images of underprivileged children.

“Why post photos – can’t you this do privately??” one poster wrote, while another said ironically that nothing beats taking a break from vacationing in a highly luxurious resort to post photos of poor children.

The Beckhams reportedly bagged their holiday on the island of Sumba for free after fleeing Bali as a consequence of the devastating earthquake that claimed nearly 350 lives, The Mirror reported. The family of six ended up at the exclusive Nihi Sumba resort, often referred to as “The Best Hotel In The World,” according to the publication.

The Beckhams are said to be staying in a plush four-bedroom villa with its own private pool, which costs upwards of $5,000 a night, the reports contend. Thanks to Instagram, Victoria Beckham’s followers can live vicariously through her, as she is continuously keeping everyone updated on their gorgeous vacation.

David and the sons have gone surfing in some of the region’s best beaches while Victoria and Harper got their pamper on in the resort’s spa. From the shared glimpses of their wanderlust-inducing views to the local cuisine, it sure looks like the family is having a ball.