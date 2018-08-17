J.Lo Pays Tribute To Queen Of Soul By Posting ‘Respect’ Cover On Instagram

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez honored Aretha Franklin’s passing by posting a clip of her “Respect” cover on Instagram.

She added a sweet caption that read, “I don’t know of an artist alive today who hasn’t been inspired by Aretha Franklin… she gave voice to the most important declaration for women of our time and even today it’s more relevant than ever… RESPECT… Rest in peace Queen.”

The Queen of Soul died peacefully in her home yesterday of advanced pancreatic cancer at age 76. Tributes and messages of love and support have flooded in from fans all over the world in response to her tragic passing.

J.Lo is just one of many celebrities who posted messages honoring the late singer.

Elton John wrote in an Instagram statement, “The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen,” according to The Guardian.

Paul McCartney also posted an Instagram tribute.

“Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever.”

J.Lo covered Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis in February of this year to raise awareness for post-Hurricane Maria relief and recovery effort in Puerto Rico. Lopez headlined the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert, singing and dancing to hits like “I’m Real” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” She also joined Ne-Yo for a duet of “All I Have” and sang a series of Prince songs, including “When Doves Cry” and “Darling Nikki.”

According to Valley News Live, Lopez expressed her motivation for headlining the event during the show.

“[I want] to help all of our friends in Puerto Rico who are still trying to rebuild their lives. Together we can do great things.

J.Lo’s Instagram post, which received over 1 million views after just four hours, received many comments from fans complimenting her on the performance and her thoughtful message.

One fan wrote, “Beautiful & so sweet Jlo,” followed by several heart emojis and another fan commented, “From one queen to another,” followed by the praying emoji.

One other Instagram user wrote, “Thank u this was my song from her so inspired n so sad a day like today two good ppl die rip, at least their souls will remain forever with us, smiling down because she completed her purpose in this world.”