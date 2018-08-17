China Is ‘Likely’ Training Pilots For Strikes Against The U.S., Says The Pentagon

Striking news comes today that China is “likely training for strikes” against the United States and its allies, reports Reuters. The news comes from a new report from the Pentagon released on Thursday. The report comes amidst heightened tension between the U.S. and China.

“Over the last three years, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has rapidly expanded its overwater bomber operating areas, gaining experience in critical maritime regions and likely training for strikes against US and allied targets,” the report said according to CNN.

“The deployment and integration of nuclear capable bombers would, for the first time, provide China with a nuclear ‘triad’ of delivery systems dispersed across land, sea, and air,” says CNN. The Pentagon has called this move “the most comprehensive restructure in its history to become a force capable of fighting joint operations.”

In an article released yesterday, Reuters outlines recent events in the conflict between China and the United States. In January, the Pentagon prioritized defense against Russia and China at the center of their agenda. In May, the Pentagon withdrew its invitation to China to participate in a multinational naval exercise despite attempts to de-escalate the tension. The withdrawal of invitation, along with an estimated $190 billion spending on defense by the Chinese government led to further escalation and tension between the two governments.

President Trump announced plans for a “Space Force”. Bill Ingalls / Getty Images

The PLA has also expanded its space program. It efforts on behalf of the Chinese government show a desire to “strengthen its military space capabilities” according to the report released by the Pentagon. Along the same lines, President Donald Trump’s administration announced this month a new “Space Force” to become the sixth branch of the U.S. Military by 2020.

The U.S. and China are currently planning to engage in trade talks. According to the Guardian, there are plans to discuss the “escalating tariff conflict” in hopes of avoiding a trade war and skyrocketing prices on goods exchanged between the two countries. President Trump partially campaigned on a promise to bring jobs to the United States, claiming that our trade deficit with China hurts our middle class. The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that, despite the recent events involving the Chinese military, recent polls show that many Americans believe the current administration is not doing enough to help the middle class.