‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, August 17: Brooke & Taylor Set To Meet, Steffy Warns Ridge

New B&B spoilers state that Ridge may need to intervene.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 17 reveals that an old rivalry will come to the forefront as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) each fight for their daughters, prompting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to call her dad, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), for backup. It seems as if the wedding may push Taylor and Brooke to take off their gloves and battle it out. And for old times’ sake, Ridge finds himself in the middle of their dispute.

After Hope (Annika Noelle) invited Steffy to her and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding, Steffy reached out to her mother. Steffy told her mother the news that Liam and Hope were getting married. She was trying to process her feelings with her mother as it is obvious that she is still not completely over Liam. Taylor could not believe that Hope had the audacity to invite Steffy to the wedding. It seemed obvious to her that Hope had to know that it would rub salt in Steffy’s still very tender wounds to be invited to the wedding ceremony of her ex-husband and father of her daughter. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicates that Taylor and Brooke will decide to meet to hash things out.

Hope told her mother that she invited Steffy to the wedding. As if that wasn’t enough to process, Brooke also found out that she intends to invite Taylor as her plus one. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, teases that Brooke will demand that Hope cancels Steffy and Taylor’s wedding invitations. Longtime B&B fans know that Brooke and Taylor cannot stand each other due to the fact that Ridge was always going back and forth between the two women. However, the two women will decide to meet face-to-face so that they can talk about the situation.

When Steffy realizes that Brooke and Taylor intend on meeting, she realizes that she needs to intervene. She knows the two women’s history and vowed that her and Hope’s children would not have to endure the same treatment that she and her siblings had to endure. This is the very reason that she decided to step back so that Hope could have Liam. She therefore decides to make the only reasonable decision to avoid a spat between Taylor and Brooke.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Steffy will call Ridge and tell him that his ex-wife and his wife are meeting. He knows that their get-together could have dire consequences. However, Ridge cannot actually pick a side. Brooke is his wife, but Taylor will be voicing her concerns about their daughter, Steffy. He cannot possibly choose between Brooke and Steffy without alienating one or the other. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out if Ridge can diffuse the situation.