‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Video Thurs. August 16: Hope Tells Steffy ‘It’s Not About Winning Or Losing’

New B&B spoiler video shows Liam telling Wyatt that marrying Hope is about who he wants to be

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 16 reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) will invite Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to her wedding by extending an olive branch. The B&B spoiler video also shows that Liam (Scott Clifton) will try to defend his reasons for marrying Hope when Wyatt (Darin Brooks) asks him a question. Finally, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will tell his wife how he really feels about her.

She Knows Soaps indicates that Wyatt will have some words of advice for his brother when he asks him to be his best man. According to the caption of the B&B preview clip, he asks Liam to do some introspection about this huge decision that he is making.

“It’s not just about who I want to be with. It’s about who I want to be.”

However, it seems as if Liam immediately acts defensively and tells his brother that his decision is not just about picking Steffy or Hope, it’s also about what his choice says about who he wants to become. It also seems as if both he and Wyatt have forgotten that Steffy took the power out of his hands when she withdrew from the race to become Wyatt’s wife.

It seems as if Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge are over the worst hurdles, and are now enjoying their marriage both in and out of bed. They continue to have differing opinions as to which daughter should be married to Liam, but they have managed to put their marriage first. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows Ridge pouring out his heart to his wife and telling her about the most amazing thing he has done in his life. It is interesting that he reassures his wife of his love the day that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) returns to Los Angeles.

“The most amazing thing I’ve ever done was to fall in love with you.”

Hope couldn’t be more sure about her future with Liam. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/J1T9jnMKZc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 15, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will invite Steffy to her and Liam’s wedding. The last two weeks, both ladies have affirmed that they want to do what is best for their children. It seems as if Hope is willing to show Steffy that she wants their family to be unified going forward.

“This is not about winning or losing. This is about us and our family coming together.”

Hope feels that it isn’t about her beating Steffy in the race to become Liam’s wife, but it’s rather about putting their children first. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.