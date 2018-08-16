Kathy Griffin Puts Kat Von D On Blast For Choosing Not To Vaccinate Her Child

"Are you going to vaccinate your kid now or continue to put public health at risk while sharing pseudoscience with your millions of fans?"

With the number of measles cases in the United States confirmed by the CDC continuing to rise, the heated debate over whether to vaccinate your children continues to intensify. Those who are pro-vaccination are quick to blame the rise in parents who opt out of vaccinations and those who are anti-vaccination are equally quick to blame parents who vaccinate.

Both sides of the debate come armed with research, studies, and reading material supporting both being for and against vaccinations. The wealth of information, research, and studies aimed at supporting both sides of the disagreement make it an argument no one ever seems to come out of victorious.

Referencing a recent news article by CNN covering the rise in confirmed measles cases across the United States, comedian Kathy Griffin put very pregnant tattoo artist Kat Von D on blast on social media for her future plans not to vaccinate her unborn baby.

“Are you going to vaccinate your kid now or continue to put public health at risk while sharing pseudoscience with your millions of fans?” Kathy questioned, tagging Kat on Twitter.

Griffin’s tweet was met with over 100 individuals both for and against vaccines sharing their thoughts on what Kathy said as well as Kat’s decision not to vaccinate.

“It’s funny… she will put ink into peoples bodies but not put life saving preventative vaccines into her children’s bodies. I have tattoos and LOVE tattoos, but if we are going to call one poison… probably not the stuff coming out of the medical needle,” a user named Kelli Wood said in response.

A second user named Collin chimed in, “This anti vax bs needs to stop. It’s a significant risk to public health. Diseases thought eradicated a century ago are creeping back up. Non vaccinated people also pose a dangerous health risk to those with lowered immune systems ie AIDS patients, Chemo patients, the Elderly etc.”

Several other supporters of vaccines thanked Kathy for putting Kat on blast for her decision not to vaccinate. Others, however, clapped back at Griffin on behalf of mom-to-be noting that it wasn’t her business to tell another mother whether to vaccinate her children.

“You lost me on this,” a user named Ms. B said to Kathy. “Stay in your own lane. Not your business to tell someone else to vaccinate. FYI I have 2 adult daughters. They were both vaccinated 1 has autoimmune issues. But it was my choice as a parent to vaccinate. Key word choice.”

While this user wasn’t against vaccines, she felt that every parent had a right to choose whether to vaccinate.

Several other users referenced an article by Today covering the story of an 11-month-old who suffered from a stroke after getting the chicken pox from his older unvaccinated siblings. According to the article, the unfortunate story is an important reminder of why the chicken pox vaccine is so important and why chicken pox “is not as benign as many parents would like to believe.”

It was two months ago that Kat shared a post on Instagram featuring her pregnant belly as she opened up about her decision not to vaccinate her unborn baby.

“And, if you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you – try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations,” Kat said as she explained her decision not to vaccinate was one made with the intent to raise her child as a vegan.

After receiving an intense amount of backlash, Kat shared a second post on Instagram clarifying that she and her husband “were NOT anti-vaxxers.”

“We are not against vaccines. Just because we have hesitancies and valid concerns about injecting our baby with specific chemicals and toxins does not mean we are anti anything,” the tattoo artist explained in her defense of her decision not to vaccinate.

Kat ended the very lengthy Instagram post noting that she had no interest in discussing the topic anymore and turned off the comments. The tattoo artist encouraged anyone who disagrees with her parenting style that is intent on spewing hatred at her to unfollow her and “f*ck off.”