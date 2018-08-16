‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Wed. August 15: Will Shrugs Off Bill, Thorne Loves Katie, Hope & Liam Have Sex

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 15 features Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) talking about spending their evening without Will (Finnegan George). Thorne admits to having criticized Bill (Don Diamont) about his parenting skills. Katie laughs and comments about Bill’s reaction before the two kiss.

Back at the Logan estate, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are in the cabin once more. They talk about the decision that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) made and how Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has come to respect his daughter’s choices. According to She Knows Soaps, Hope tells Liam that their baby is lucky to have him as a father. Soap Central reports that Liam touches her stomach and notes that it feels like a new era for them together. Hope concurs and feels that they will have a peaceful future. The two kiss and make love on the floor.

Bill tried to get Will engaged in playing cars with him, but Will was too busy with his handheld game. When Bill tried to join in on the fun, Will told his dad that it was a one player game. And so it seemed that every activity Bill brings up, Will does not want to do. Bold and the Beautiful recap indicates that the boy did not want to spend the night and wanted to go home to his mother, even when Bill pointed out that this was his home too.

Now in charge, things get tense between Thorne and Bill when Bill interrupts Thorne and Katie’s romantic evening. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/owfHiMd1SK #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/m9YrBUTt1k — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 16, 2018

Bill calls Katie just when she and Thorne are headed to her bedroom. He tells her that he is struggling with Will, who calls out that he wants to come home. Katie is having none of it and tells Bill that he is Will’s father and not his babysitter and he needs to find a way to keep him for the night. Bill notes that she is his mother and he wants to come home. Katie suggests reading one of the books in his overnight bag before hanging up abruptly.

Thorne is in love?? Who saw that coming? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/kFAjphRbCz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 15, 2018

Thorne tells a shocked Katie that he is in love with her and that he doesn’t believe in hiding one’s feelings. He says that life is too short for that. The two kiss and make their way up the stairs when someone knocks at the door. Bill hollers, Katie opens the door, and Will rushes in. She takes her son upstairs and Thorne takes the opportunity to tell Bill that he only had to keep him for one night, but Katie could not even depend on him for that. Bill replied by asking what was more important: a failed date or Will.

Bill began to blow the candles out and said the party was over. Thorne said that he was missing out on precious time with his son. B&B fans will remember that Thorne’s only daughter, Aly, has passed away. He said that children push you away to see if you would stay. Bill rejected his advice, and Katie re-entered the room. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Thorne left.

Anyone else getting emotional? Shoutout to @BBheathertom and @don_diamont for their incredible work during this scene! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zUIaipQmxj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 15, 2018

Katie and Bill talk about how fast Will is growing up. She reminds him that he vowed not to be like his father and that he said that he would be there for Will, unlike with Liam and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). He said that he worked hard to give his son a legacy, but Katie told him that Will didn’t need money. She said that he needed his father’s love and attention. They both shed a tear when Katie says that the most important thing that Bill could give will is himself. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.