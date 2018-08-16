‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara & Ben Are Living Together, Steve Hijacks Kayla’s Phone

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 16, reveal that the drama is heating up in Salem for the end of the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see a lot of betrayal, deceit, and shocking moments to cap off the week in Salem.

Viewers will watch as Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) gets some surprising news. He’ll learn that his crush, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), has invited her crush, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), to live in the apartment they share with Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

This new living situation will not go over well with anyone. Tripp will be furious that Ben is staying at the apartment after everything he’s done. Not to mention he is the main competition for Ciara’s heart. Days of Our Lives fans will also likely see Claire freak out over her new roommate, whom she has already knocked out for just being in the apartment.

Viewers know that Ben has a terrible reputation in Salem, and is a confessed murderer. This means that everyone close to Ciara, Tripp, and Claire will likely by appalled by the fact that Ben is staying at the apartment with the young adults. It seems Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), could be the most upset of them all.

In the latest #DAYS, Steve confronts Kayla about the secret she's been keeping.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/KtsKG2x9bw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives watchers will also see Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) go to extreme measures to figure out what his wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), has been hiding from him.

Steve will break into Kayla’s phone and look for any and all information and clues about what his wife has been up to behind his back. Meanwhile, viewers know that Kayla is hiding the fact that she worked with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) in order to get Steve his eyesight back.

Steve was very adamant about not wanting to accept any help from Stefan, whom he believes raped his niece, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller). However, Kayla just couldn’t let the opportunity for Steve to regain his sight to pass her by.

Days of Our Lives fans will now see Stefan cash in on their agreement yet again. Stefan believes that Abigail is carrying his child, and he’ll convince Kayla, a doctor at Salem Hospital, to help him keep tabs on the pregnancy by giving him Abby’s confidential medical information. Kayla, feeling backed into a corner, will reluctantly help Stefan yet again.

In addition, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will continue to manipulate Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife, Abby, as a part of her revenge scheme against Abigail and Stefan.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.