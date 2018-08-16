Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Heeded ‘Constant Advice’ In Recent Decision To Prolong Engagement

The couple recently decided to hold off on getting married until next year

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have decided to take it back a few steps when it comes it comes to their future wedding. After a quick engagement and “constant advice” from those closest to them, the couple has decided to tap the brakes when it comes to any further wedding planning, and just relish in their engagement bliss, per ET.

After getting engaged on July 7 after what was a month of dating, it was wildly reported that Bieber, 24, and his model fiancée, 21, were already moving onto the next step in ultimately becoming husband and wife: wedding planning. This caused many fans to speculate that the two would be saying, “I do”, sometime this year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a bombshell was delivered to fans on Monday when it was revealed that rather than rushing to the altar, the “Baby” singer and Baldwin have decided to hold off on exchanging vows until next year, and enjoy a prolonged engagement instead.

It appears those closest to the couple maybe had a little — or a lot — to do with the couple’s decision.

“The couple have talked to a lot of people close to them, and are listening to the constant advice they’ve been receiving to ‘enjoy the ride’,” an insider revealed. “[They are] in a loving relationship and are working on the foundation now to maintain the forever,” the insider added.

As of now, the only wedding detail the couple has pinned down is Baldwin’s bridal party. However, there are still a lot more details for their pending nuptials the couple has yet to hash out such as a set date and a wedding location and venue, and it seems rushing to figure out all of it out became a little too overwhelming for the couple.

“It was getting quite intense and they realized they want to enjoy being engaged for a while,” a source told People.

Fans needn’t worry that in deciding to take things down a notch and continue on with their engagement, this means the couple is experiencing doubt on whether or not they actually want to go through with the wedding, as getting hitched is “definitely” still in the books.

“It’s not like they need to rush — they are both so young. They aren’t slowing things down though because they are unsure if they want to marry; they definitely want to get married. Justin and Hailey are great. They are very happy and having fun together.”

A “solid source” previously revealed that while it appeared the “Love Yourself” singer and Baldwin rushed their relationship by getting engaged so quickly, this isn’t the case. The two publicly dated from 2015-2016, but after splitting up, the couple continued to be on-and-off without the public having any knowledge of it.