Authorities Expect To Make Arrest In Mollie Tibbetts’ Case In Next 10 Days, According To ‘Radar Online’

'There is reason to believe Mollie is still alive and being held captive.'

It seems as though the Mollie Tibbetts’ case could be solved any day now.

Last month, Tibbetts went missing from the small town of Brooklyn, Iowa and since then, her disappearance has swept the country, gaining attention from both local and national news outlets. And while it’s almost been a month since she was last seen on July 18, authorities are hopeful that they are closing in on Mollie’s abductor, according to Radar Online. A source close to the case shared that cops are honing in on the captor and they are confident the mystery will soon be solved.

“Whoever the abductor is, top agents are closing in on them. There is reason to believe Mollie is still alive and being held captive. There is a concrete timeline,” the source claims. “There are credible witnesses who helped authorities determine she went missing during a five-hour window between 5 pm and 10 pm on July 18.”

Now, the FBI is doing everything in their power to get Mollie home safely sooner rather than later. According to the insider, they don’t want another Amanda Berry situation on their hands. As many will recall Amanda and two other women were held captive by Ariel Castro at his Cleveland home for more than a decade.

“There are witnesses. The FBI along with local, state and other federal agencies spoke to approximately 500 individuals that shared information. Credible leads have helped agents zero in on five key locations.”

The source also shared that the FBI is using a number of high-tech devices in the case including drones, state-of-the-art satellite trucks, and even several base camps in empty barns around the area. They will stop at nothing until they find Mollie and they are very hopeful that the 20-year-old is still alive.

Mollie Tibbetts likely went off in car with someone she knew, says FBI ex-profiler https://t.co/KS0Oy6gN9i — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2018

Right now, it’s being reported that the FBI has “several credible leads” and they are now using surveillance on all of the potential captors to try and get the right person. Earlier this week, the Inquisitr reported that authorities have reason to believe that Mollie’s captor is “hiding in plain sight” and even attending vigils for the missing University of Iowa student to try and keep tabs on the case.

Investigators are specifically looking at people who fit a their profile including single, divorced, and widowed men in and around Brooklyn, Iowa. This is where Mollie was last seen when she was dog sitting for her boyfriend. In addition to the FBI, Mollie’s father, Rob Tibbetts, also believes his daughter is alive and could possibly be with someone she knows.

Hopefully, the case in nearing a happy ending.