Meghan Markle Is Willing To Talk To Her Dad, If He Meets Two Conditions

He would have to make contact with Meghan through his ex-wife/Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

Meghan Markle would be willing to speak to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, if he meets two conditions, The Daily Mail is reporting.

As you’re well aware, Meghan Markle and her father haven’t seen eye to eye since her wedding to Prince Harry – and possibly even longer than that (more on that in a few paragraphs). That’s because he’s been continually embarrassing his estranged daughter ever since the wedding, giving salacious details about their relationship, dragging Harry’s name through the mud, revealing Royal Family secrets, and at one point, even claiming that he’d be “better off dead” than live estranged from his daughter.

You can hardly blame Meghan for not wanting to talk to him.

Now, however, Meghan may be extending something of an olive branch to her dad, says an anonymous royal insider who claims to be a friend of the Duchess. The anonymous friend says that Meghan will speak to her dad if he meets two conditions. First, he must contact her in a “respectful” way. And second, he must stop giving embarrassing interviews.

“The only reason Meghan hasn’t spoken to her father yet is because she’s yet to hear from him in a respectful manner. Thomas is speaking to the press more than he’s reached out and spoken to his own daughter.”

That's not to say that Meghan is going to give Thomas her new cell phone number and await his call, however. Rather, says the source, if Thomas wanted to contact his daughter, he would have to do so through his ex-wife/Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. Though the two have been divorced for decades, they're said to have a cordial relationship with each other.

“If Thomas truly wanted to speak with Meghan, he could easily have sent a letter to her mother and asked her to pass it along. Unfortunately that wouldn’t sell papers or fit into his fabricated and salacious narrative.”

It may be too late, however. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Thomas Markle not only failed to show up to her wedding to Prince Harry (he may or may not have been too sick), he also missed her first wedding. Back in 2011, when Meghan married producer Trevor Engelson in a small ceremony in Jamaica, Thomas was nowhere to be seen. Now, to be fair, it could be that he was too sick, or too broke, to make the trip. But it could also have been that he and Meghan were estranged even then.