Melania Trump ‘Counting Every Minute’ Until She Can Divorce Donald, According To Omarosa

Omarosa makes the claim that Melania Trump is impatiently waiting for the end of Trump's presidency so she can go her own way.

Omarosa made some bold statements in her book Unhinged. One of those surrounds Melania Trump’s supposed secret wish to divorce her husband, saying that “In my opinion, Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him,” according to Express.

On the other hand, In Style speculated what it could look like for America if the first lady was to divorce the president while he’s still in office. The publication speculates that there’s a prenup and that Donald ought to “sweeten” the deal for Melania with a payment. They also guessed that Melania would get full custody of Barron.

Such divorce rumors have long plagued the couple, with many people believing that Melania doesn’t actually want to be with Trump. For example, Hollywood Life said in April that Melania won’t split from Donald in light of the Stormy scandal because she loves her son, Barron, and doesn’t want to upset him.

People also reported in March that Melania is “furious” over the “24/7 tornado” of her lifestyle as the first lady. The source said, “What’s happening is exactly what she didn’t want to happen… They’ve literally become like the Kardashians: scandals, divorces, headlines.” At the time, the biggest issues included his “grab ’em by the p—y” comment, the Russian collusion investigation, and the Stormy Daniels lawsuit.

Omarosa: Melania can't wait to divorce Trump, uses her fashion choices to "punish" him https://t.co/3wAFCl5eOD pic.twitter.com/CWTD8jHgxF — The Hill (@thehill) August 14, 2018

If those reports are true, Melania’s distaste for the dramatic days must be constantly growing with every new scandal and news report that comes out.

Rather than all of the hustle and bustle, the first lady is supposedly wishing for the way her life used to be before Trump started running for president. Back then, it appears that she was living an enjoyable lifestyle. A source explained why.

“She was able to do whatever she wanted and have her family with her much of the time.”

Not only that, Melania was also enjoying a sense of anonymity that’s certainly long gone.

“No one was paying attention to her two years ago… They went about their day. Now it’s a 24/7 tornado. She hates it.”

Many have pointed at old and new photos of the Trumps to show how their relationship may have evolved. During the early years of the relationship, their body language exuded happiness, according to experts. Compare that to a gala photo from 2013, and the tone is all different. Experts point out that she’s pulling away from Donald while her eyes aren’t smiling, detailed the Elite Daily.