‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Paul Confronts Sonny, Will Exposes Ted

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 14, reveal that there will be a ton of tension between many Salem residents.

Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will be furious when he is convinced that his former fiance, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), is having an affair with his current boyfriend, Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Will and Sonny used to be married, and there is seemingly still an attraction between them. However, Paul has misread the entire situation.

Fans have been watching as Sonny and Will have been scrambling to cover up the death of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). The two men have been spending a lot of extra time together not only freaking out about Leo’s death, but also about paying Ted (Giles Marini) the big sum of money that he’s asking for in a blackmail scheme against the guys.

On Tuesday, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Will get a shocking surprise when he realizes that Ted is actually involved in a romantic relationship with his grandmother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Of course, Will will spill the beans about everything, including the blackmail to Kate, who will be stunned by her new love interest’s behavior towards her grandson.

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) will become upset when she finds her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), in the middle of a close moment with Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus). Chad and Abby have been having a lot of marital problems as of late, and things went from bad to worse when Abigail found out that she was pregnant with the baby of Chad’s brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

However, that is not the case at all. In fact, Abby is pregnant with Chad’s child, but she doesn’t know due to the fact that Gabi changed the DNA test results in order to get revenge on both Abigail and Stefan, who previously sent her to prison for a crime she did not commit.

Now Gabi is cozying up to Chad during a time when he is sad and vulnerable, and Abigail will not like it one bit. In fact, she’ll call out Gabi for her actions, which she will likely play off as a friendly gesture towards Chad during his time of need.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) square off yet again. The two women who have never liked each other will have a confrontation to kick Tuesday’s drama up a notch.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.