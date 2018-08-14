Kim Kardashian Is ‘Really Happy’ Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Split, Per ‘E! News’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was announced last week, and it seems that at least one of her sisters is happy about the breakup.

According to a recent report by E! Online, Kourtney Kardashian’s family, especially Kim Kardashian, is said to be “really happy” about her split with Younes Bendjima, whom she dated for nearly two years.

Sources tell the outlet that the famous brood believe that Younes was never the best choice for Kourtney to have a romantic relationship with, and that they are ready for her to be “with someone better suited for her.”

Meanwhile, although Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split is still fresh, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is allegedly telling those close to her that she is already ready to get back out there and start dating again.

“Kourtney has already told friends she’s ready to get back in the dating game and have fun with her friends. Everyone in the family has been really supportive and has been making sure she’s entertained and busy,” the insider added.

As fans will remember, before her relationship with Bendjima, Kardashian was in another serious relationship with Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott were together for nearly 10 years, and had three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, before calling it quits back in 2016.

On the same day that Kourtney and Younes’ split was announced, Bendjima was photographed sharing some PDA with model Jordan Ozuna. The media claimed that Younes was already moving on. However, Jordan spoke out, stating that she and Younes had no romantic involvement, and were on vacation in Mexico together with 13 other people to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday party.

“Kourtney doesn’t plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over. It’s upsetting to her,” the source stated, adding that “there was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources close to Kourtney Kardashian reveal that the rumors that she and Scott Disick could get back together are not true, and that the reality star will never rekindle her romance with the father of her children.

An insider tells People Magazine that Kourt is happy that Scott is doing so well and spending a lot of time with their kids, but that a co-parenting relationship is as far as she is willing to go with Disick.