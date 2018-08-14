James Harden Under Police Investigation After Nightclub Scuffle

James Harden is under investigation after a nightclub altercation.

James Harden is fresh off of winning the NBA MVP award for the 2017-18 season, but that may be the last thing on his mind after an altercation at an Arizona nightclub.

According to a report shared by Bleacher Report, Harden is under investigation for his potential role in the altercation. He is accused of grabbing a woman’s phone and throwing it. No news has broken yet about any other potential issues involving Harden at the nightclub.

The report also stated that a friend of Harden’s gave the woman $200 and then Harden proceeded to give her $300 more.

While the police have not named Harden as a suspect, his name is included in their report. More than likely, this issue will end up being resolved without any other major issues, but it is drama that cannot be ignored.

Houston is getting ready to begin the 2018-19 NBA season that will tip off with their first regular season game being on October 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden and the Rockets nearly pulled off a stunning upset of the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals last season. Unfortunately, Chris Paul went down with an injury and the Rockets ended up losing Games 6 and 7.

During the 2017-18 season with the Rockets, Harden ended up averaging 30.4 points per game to go along with 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds. He shot 44.9 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 36.7 percent of his three-point attempts. Those numbers show just how impressive Harden’s season was.

Looking ahead to the 2018-19 season, the Rockets are expected to be serious contenders in the Western Conference once again. They did lose Trevor Ariza in free agency this offseason but were able to keep big man Clint Capela in town. Returning both Harden and Paul will lead to good things for the Rockets.

Harden has worked his way up to the NBA’s elite group of talents. Getting into altercations off the court is something that the Rockets do not want to become an issue. Even though Harden likely wasn’t deeply involved in this issue, there is still an investigation into his actions which is never a good thing.

Expect to hear more news come out about the investigation into Harden in the near future. He is likely going to be just fine and ready to get back to work with the Rockets soon. Hopefully, this is just a piece of news that will end up disappearing before the season gets underway.